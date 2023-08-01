Thug warned he faces prison unless he stops violent offending

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Thug warned he faces prison unless he stops violent offending

Max Hosie admitted spitting directly into the face of a police constable when officers visited at a flat in the centre of Aberdeen.

By David McPhee
Max Hosie admitted assaulting police at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
A violent attacker from Aberdeen has been warned he will face prison time unless he turns his life around after repeatedly assaulting police officers.

Max Hosie admitted spitting directly into the face of a police constable when officers visited at a flat in the centre of Aberdeen due to reports Hosie had suffered a broken leg and wouldn’t leave.

When Hosie, 20, feigned unconsciousness, he was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and continued to act in a violent manner, Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told.

Hosie, who has a previous conviction for violence, also used a homophobic slur.

Spat in police officer’s face

Fiscal depute Jane Spark told the court that at around 6pm on September 30 last year officers were called to a flat on Crimon Place, Aberdeen, where Hosie was claiming to have been assaulted and had suffered a broken leg.

He was also refusing to leave the property.

When they arrived, police found Hosie sitting outside the flat with no top on and he appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.

Hosie then stood up and attempted to spit at one of the officers before spitting directly into his face.

As he was restrained on the ground, Hosie pretended to be unconscious and was taken to ARI due to concerns he had ingested an unknown substance.

At the hospital, Hosie tried to headbutt a police officer before kicking out at another constable and leg restraints were applied.

Max Hosie has been warned by a sheriff he must behave or go to prison. Image: DC Thomson.

His behaviour began to escalate even further with Hosie shouting at the top of his voice and uttering a homophobic slur at the police.

As he once again attempted to spit at police, a spit hood was applied, but Hosie tried to bite the officers’ hands.

He then threw himself from his wheelchair and tried to hold his breath for as long as possible.

At Kittybrewster Police Station, Hosie then tensed his body and had to be lifted into his cell by four police officers, where his clothes and restraints were removed and he was put into an anti-harm suit.

Hosie pleaded guilty to two charges of assault on police officers.

Max Hosie warned he will face prison time

Defence solicitor Gregor Kelly told the court that his client had drunk alcohol to excess on the day in question and has a “blurred” memory of what occurred.

He also told the court his client suffers from borderline personality disorder.

“It’s absolutely disgusting, abhorrent behaviour that happens when he drinks too much and he knows that police officers deserve to be able to come to work and not be assaulted in this manner,” Mr Kelly said.

Sheriff Ian Duguid told Mr Kelly that he had concerns that handing his client a further community-based disposal was “a redundant exercise” due to his likelihood of reoffending.

The sheriff told Hosie: “If you take drugs or drink and behave this way again you can be expected to go to jail.

“The matter is wholly within your hands – please do not think you are walking away from this with no disposal on the matter.”

Sheriff Duguid gave Hosie, of Balgownie Way, Aberdeen, six months to be of good behaviour.

