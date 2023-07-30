GALLERY: Turriff Show putting its best hoof forward in 2023

Scotland’s biggest two-day agricultural show kicked off on Sunday with horse parades, foodie delights and family fun.

Thousands descended upon Turriff in Aberdeenshire, eager to eye up the “best of the best” of Scotland’s agriculture and to enjoy a family day out.

Held at The Haughs, this year’s Turriff Show – which has been running since 1864 – has 1,500 classes of livestock, working dogs, poultry and vintage vehicles on display.

Expected to draw in crowds of around 24,000 people, visitors to the show were spoilt for choice with more than 300 stands of local food and crafts to browse.

A fine selection of horses, ponies and donkeys were paraded through the event with the champions to be judged on the Monday.

Other entertainment over the two days includes Highland dancing, a funfair run by Codona’s Amusement Park, a “dinosaur invasion” and a classic car display.

Our photographer Kami Thomson captured the best moments from the first day of the Turriff Show.