GALLERY: Turriff Show putting its best hoof forward in 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

GALLERY: Turriff Show putting its best hoof forward in 2023

About 24,000 people are expected to attend over the two days.

A horse and its rider at the show.
Sunday marked the first day of the Turriff Show.
By Lottie Hood

Scotland’s biggest two-day agricultural show kicked off on Sunday with horse parades, foodie delights and family fun.

Thousands descended upon Turriff in Aberdeenshire, eager to eye up the “best of the best” of Scotland’s agriculture and to enjoy a family day out.

Held at The Haughs, this year’s Turriff Show – which has been running since 1864 – has 1,500 classes of livestock, working dogs, poultry and vintage vehicles on display.

Expected to draw in crowds of around 24,000 people, visitors to the show were spoilt for choice with more than 300 stands of local food and crafts to browse.

A fine selection of horses, ponies and donkeys were paraded through the event with the champions to be judged on the Monday.

Other entertainment over the two days includes Highland dancing, a funfair run by Codona’s Amusement Park, a “dinosaur invasion” and a classic car display.

Our photographer Kami Thomson captured the best moments from the first day of the Turriff Show.

Turriff Show 2023 day one
Riders parading their horses and ponies.
Horse winning a prize.
Well-known cattle, sheep and horse breeders from across the UK judge the various breed classes.
Horse rider at the Turriff Show
Visitors were treated to the grand horse, donkey and pony parade. 
Turriff and District Pipe Band.
The Turriff and District Pipe Band performing.
Vintage trains on display
A whole host of vintage vehicles were being showcased.
Families watching the events
The event is a day enjoyed by the whole family.
Visitors enjoying the Turriff and District Pipe Band.
Visitors watching the Turriff and District Pipe Band perform.
Man with boy on shoulders
People came equipped with caps and suncream for the sunny event.
Horse and cart
Visitors enjoying the pony carriage driving.
Vintage car show
A mix of classic cars were also on display at the event.
Turriff Show at The Haughs
A funfair run by Codona’s Amusement Park is also at the show.
Man carrying son on shoulders.
Around 24,000 people are expected to attend the event this year.
Freddie Lawson of Aberdeen in the driving seat.
Freddie Lawson from Aberdeen in the driving seat.
Pony carriage driving.
As one of Scotland’s most important shows of its kind, judging of flocks play a central role and this year’s event will see cattle, sheep and heavy horses judged on the Monday.
Jane Arbuthnott of Torphins with puppy Rosie.
Jane Arbuthnott of Torphins with puppy Rosie.
Overall in hand horse and pony judging.
Overall in hand horse and pony judging.
Stewart Hancock with his sistr Sarah's 1969 Volkswagen Beetle.
Stewart Hancock with his sister Sarah’s 1969 Volkswagen Beetle.
Piping and Highland dancing was part of the event.
Piping and Highland dancing was part of the event.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Lisa Shaw with her grandchildren Euan and Isla Edwards and their dog Harvey.
24 Best pictures as picnics, pipers and iconic vehicles star at Drum Castle classic…
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a killer uncle and despicable twins
Derrick Henderson, 74, admitted sexually assaulting and attacking a woman at the Station Hotel in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.
Keith pensioner pushed woman down stairs following hotel room sex attack
An ambulance at Stonehaven open air pool on Saturday
Stonehaven swimming pool reopens after woman's death
Barbie has caused an explosion in ticket sales. Image: Alamy/PA)
Could Barbenheimer be the come-back kid for Aberdeen's struggling cinemas?
Flora the cat, Pabs the ferret, and Effi and Francine the rabbits
Flora, Pabs, Effi and Francine need new north-east homes - can you help?
St Machar Academy pupils jumping on the stone steps outside the school
Gallery: St Machar Academy memories through the decades
The countryside cottage once fit for a queen. Image: Moxon Architects
Queen Victoria’s crumbling Deeside picnic cottage could be resurrected and opened to visitors
Youngsters posing on a fence with some horses
Gallery: Turriff Show fun through the years
The LMS Jubilee Class 5690 Leander locomotive is 87 years old. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
GALLERY: 87-year-old steam locomotive rolls into Aberdeen to much fanfare