Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Firefighters tackle Aberdeenshire barn fire

By Michelle Henderson
Two fire crews from Aberdeen were tasked to the incident alongside a specialist unit from Stonehaven. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.
Firefighters battled through the night to extinguish a blaze at an Aberdeenshire farm.

The fire broke out within a barn on St James’s Place in Inverurie in the early hours of this morning.

Two fire crews from Aberdeen raced to the scene alongside a specialist unit from Stonehaven.

Firefighters battled for more than seven hours to save the premises from ruin.

Lighting was erected to improve visibility as crews worked through the night.

Police closed the single-track road between Polinar Dam and Inverurie Hospital as crews worked at the scene.

Firefighters are now making their way back to base having successfully doused the flames.

Fire crews battled to save Aberdeenshire barn

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was first notified of the incident just before 2am.

Two fire crews and a specialist unit were tasked to the scene.

Firefighters used three main jets and a hose reel jet to tackle the flames.

The stop message was received shortly after 8am, with crews leaving the scene at around 8.35am.

Police have been approached for comment.

