Police incident blocks Crathes Bridge near B9077

A police incident on the A957 blocked Crathes Bridge as well as the B9077 in both directions.

Emergency services were called to the A957 at Crathes Bridge at around 7.20pm.

Residents reported seeing police cars and ambulances on either side of the River Dee.

Fire crews were called to the scene by police.

A spokesman for the fire service said they were requested to help officers with a water rescue.

Two appliances were sent to the scene from Banchory. The crews left the area at 8.20pm.

Both the police and ambulance service have been approached for comment.

More as we get it.