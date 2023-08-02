Heartfelt video shows Robbie Shepherd’s love for the north-east as he sings The Northern Lights of Old Aberdeen

When one thinks of Robbie Shepherd, the first thing that comes to mind is his infinite love for the north-east.

And that deep affection has shone through every time he sang of his home.

While many will remember the “national treasure” for his countless appearances on radio and TV, those in the north-east will have a more intimate memory of him.

Particularly, that one time he sang The Northern Lights of Old Aberdeen.

Touched hearts of many

In 2019, Mr Shepherd touched the hearts of many with his rendition of the Granite City’s unofficial anthem.

And as many mourn the death of the renowned broadcaster and writer, we look back to that special moment.

The champion of traditional Scottish music sang the song with his wife Esma at his home in Bridge of Don, equipped with nothing more but a piano and his voice.

It was a heartfelt tribute to mark the 30th anniversary of its writer Marry Webb’s death.

Mr Shepherd died last night at the age of 87.

‘Just a loon from Dunecht’

To his friends and wife of over 60 years, he was probably “just a loon from Dunecht” – but for audiences far and wide, his legacy will live on.

Tributes have flooded in for the influential television icon, describing him as “humble” and “warm”.

Spanning a career of over 30 years, Mr Shepherd presented Take the Floor, as well as The Beechgrove Garden and sheepdog trials programmes on BBC Radio Scotland.

He also wrote several books including Let’s Have a Ceilidh: Essential Guide to Scottish Dancing, which was published in 1992.

While Mr Shepherd had many talents and qualities, he will always be remembered for his love for Doric.

Being the voice of Aberdeenshire, he devoted years to promoting the rural lingo and has previously illustrated the huge diversity the Scots language still commands.