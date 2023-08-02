Heartfelt video shows Robbie Shepherd’s love for the north-east as he sings The Northern Lights of Old Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Heartfelt video shows Robbie Shepherd’s love for the north-east as he sings The Northern Lights of Old Aberdeen

The National Treasure sang the song for the Press and Journal.

By Shanay Taylor

When one thinks of Robbie Shepherd, the first thing that comes to mind is his infinite love for the north-east.

And that deep affection has shone through every time he sang of his home.

While many will remember the “national treasure” for his countless appearances on radio and TV, those in the north-east will have a more intimate memory of him.

Particularly, that one time he sang The Northern Lights of Old Aberdeen.

Touched hearts of many

In 2019, Mr Shepherd touched the hearts of many with his rendition of the Granite City’s unofficial anthem.

And as many mourn the death of the renowned broadcaster and writer, we look back to that special moment.

The champion of traditional Scottish music sang the song with his wife Esma at his home in Bridge of Don, equipped with nothing more but a piano and his voice.

It was a heartfelt tribute to mark the 30th anniversary of its writer Marry Webb’s death.

Mr Shepherd died last night at the age of 87.

Esma and Robbie Shepherd.

‘Just a loon from Dunecht’

To his friends and wife of over 60 years, he was probably “just a loon from Dunecht” – but for audiences far and wide, his legacy will live on.

Tributes have flooded in for the influential television icon, describing him as “humble” and “warm”.

Spanning a career of over 30 years, Mr Shepherd presented Take the Floor, as well as The Beechgrove Garden and sheepdog trials programmes on BBC Radio Scotland. 

He also wrote several books including Let’s Have a Ceilidh: Essential Guide to Scottish Dancing, which was published in 1992.

Robbie Shepherd in full flow at the Auld Meal Mill Silver Jubillee Image: Peter Anderson.

While Mr Shepherd had many talents and qualities, he will always be remembered for his love for Doric.

Being the voice of Aberdeenshire, he devoted years to promoting the rural lingo and has previously illustrated the huge diversity the Scots language still commands.

