Exclusive: The ‘hellish’ Union Square ‘party rooms’ where teens drink and have underage sex

There’s a place down by Aberdeen bus station that people call hell…

There are growing concerns about kids running amok in Union Square: drinking, romping and causing thousands of pounds worth of damage.

“Going to work, every day I feel like I’m going to war,” a whistleblower tells The Press and Journal.

The worker at Union Square has lifted the lid on the chaos the summer holidays have brought upon them.

We have granted them anonymity to protect their job.

They tell us: “Coming to The P&J is my last resort.

“What’s happening is wrong. Union Square is the most hostile and dangerous place I have ever worked.”

They tell us of several problems at the mall, including:

“Less than useless” security guards

Parent and child room lock-ins make part of Union Square “hell”

Teenage fire risks

How even bags of Flumps were used to wreak thousands in damage

No-touch policy drives security exodus

The school break might be a sweaty peak of antisocial behaviour, bringing the situation to crisis point. But it is a year-round problem.

The whistleblower tells us that differences in guidelines for security staff between the shopping centres make Union Square the top destination for those hellbent on mayhem.

Most of the permanent security staff, we’re told, have walked out because they aren’t allowed to lay a hand on the troublemakers.

“They don’t try it at other centres, because they get their arms up their back and marched out,” our source bemoans.

“Less than useless” agency guards have replaced them, the no-touch policy leaving them with little other option but to “actively walk away from problems”.

Bosses have argued agency or not, the security staff are following procedure.

They insist that antisocial behaviour is a “widespread” issue across Aberdeen, not exclusive to the mall.

A spokeswoman also hailed the centre’s “first-class safety procedures”.

And she argued that their approach – which includes “responding to increased needs when necessary” – has led to a reduction in problems.

Staff under constant threat of violence and antisocial behaviour

But staff and customers are under a “constant threat of violence,” the insider tells us, listing off examples. They claim:

A man who worked in the control room got spat on.

A woman had to take a week off ill, and then use up holiday days, after being attacked. She’s reduced her hours since.

Security staff leave the gangs to it as they wreak havoc and cause wanton destruction, smashing up toilets and slashing chairs in the booths of restaurants.

The whistleblower adds: “The antisocial behaviour has only been getting worse over a number of years, but this is as bad as I’ve seen it.”

Our readers too have told us of their suffering at the hands of youths in the shopping centre.

It has even caused Nespresso to shut up its stall and flee.

Staff claim they were spat at, subjected to sexual comments and had sweets and firecrackers thrown at them.

Union Square security dog drafted in to tackle problems

In February, the arrival of a patrol dog hit the headlines.

But our insider claims bosses’ insistence on it wearing a muzzle rendered it as useful as a “soldier going into war with handcuffs on”.

Much of the concern is around unruly kids but the perpetrators are not solely children.

Union Square’s position between city needle exchanges poses problems with drug users too, our source says.

Cleaning up needles has become such a regular part of the day job that Union Square cleaning staff have been issued with stab-proof turtleskin gloves.

Union Square ‘party rooms’ where louts run wild

But, the worst part of Union Square, our insider says, is around the east toilets. The facilities down by the bus station.

“Everyone working here calls it hell – because you know what you’re going to have to deal with,” they say.

Kids as young as 12 lock themselves away in the parent and children room and disabled toilets.

Inside, they are said to drink, roll joints and even have underage sex.

It’s claimed a cleaner stumbled upon a girl, no older than 15, performing a sex act on a slightly older boy recently.

On that occasion, security showed them the door.

But the whistleblower tells us: “No one can stop the parties. They aren’t allowed.

“The biggest fear for management is adverse publicity. Everything else is just window dressing.”

It comes only a month after city public protection convener Miranda Radley urged councillors to “push the narrative” that Aberdeen city centre is safe.

“Overwhelmingly it’s the negative stories that are portrayed in the media – that are maybe not as helpful as they could be,” she said.

Teen blasted muffin for an hour in microwave – forcing family room to close

Family rooms – parent and child rooms billed by Union Square as “safe, clean environments for young families” – are the favoured venue.

They boast microwaves, installed for heating up milk, as the mall offers parents an “escape from the hustle and bustle”.

Making use of the facilities, teens have come armed with ready meals to lay on a spread at their get-togethers.

But staff have also been confronted with acrid smoke pouring out from the family room in the upper floor toilets.

On one occasion our source mentions, a cookie or a muffin had been left on full blast for an hour.

Found after 30 minutes, it was reduced to coal. The room was forced closed for a couple of days as a result.

Since, the teens have decanted back to the east.

Opening hours for the family room have recently been scaled back from 9pm to 7pm.

But Union Square bosses have denied the smoky incident – which they otherwise did not comment on – had driven the change.

‘This is a pricey burger!’

Toilets are vandalised weekly. Crucial pieces of equipment like the hoist in the disabled bathroom have been left in pieces a handful of times.

“At any one time, at least half of the Union Square disabled toilets are out of order due to the disruptive behaviour.”

In the public restrooms, thousands of pounds worth of damage is caused by yob squads kicking doors off cubicles, destroying sinks and ripping hand driers off the wall.

A recent raid by more than a dozen boys and girls totalled up to more than £5,000.

Even bags of Flump marshmallows were put to nefarious use, blocking the east end public and Burger King toilets.

“You have 15 teenagers coming in. They buy a 99p burger and now they are customers, but cause thousands of pounds in damage.

“Tell me how this is good business, please?”

Hand dryers have been transplanted from the staff changing rooms to patch the public facilities back up.

“At least we still have sinks,” our insider jokes.

A spokeswoman for Union Square told The P&J they “always” carry out any and all repairs.

Near crush trolley throws ‘happen repeatedly’ at Union Square

Our insider couldn’t help but laugh at our coverage of antisocial behavior at the shopping mall too.

The terrifying tales barely scratch the surface of what staff face every day, they say.

Youngsters had thrown a shopping trolley off the multi-storey car park, very nearly striking a woman below.

“It happens repeatedly,” our source says.

Despite raising concerns with the management of the for-sale shopping centre, all that has been done to protect staff is move the bins.

Before then, staff had to run the gauntlet of raining ironmongery as they put away the recycling.

Claims Union Square owners too focussed on appearances

Our source claims Union Square workers have taken concerns to management on numerous occasions.

The mall is top of the pile in Aberdeen in terms of occupancy, with plans being drawn up to make the recently-sold Trinity and Bon Accord centres competitive again.

A £150 million sell-off of Union Square was reportedly being eyed up by owner Hammerson last year. News is yet to break of any conclusion.

Our anonymous worker said the image the mall cultivates until then is “lip service and window dressing”.

“We are not looked after. Health and safety are dirty words.

“They won’t do anything because they are scared of negative publicity, losing potential business and deterring buyers for the centre.”

What is Union Square saying to the concerns?

A spokeswoman of Union Square said: “Antisocial behaviour is an ongoing issue across the city of Aberdeen and we are working together with our partners and stakeholders including the business improvement district, the council and police to help tackle this.

“We work with an established and highly reputable security partner to bring first-class safety procedures to Union Square and have responded to increased needs when necessary.

“This approach has been effective and resulted in a significant reduction in the rate of antisocial behaviour reported onsite.

“The safety and security of our colleagues and customers is always our top priority and we will continue to be committed to creating a safe and welcoming environment for everyone to enjoy.”