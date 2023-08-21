Plans to demolish 150-year-old hotel near Insch gather pace despite local backlash

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across the north-east.

This instalment takes a look at the potential demolition of the Lodge Hotel, which has been a fixture in Old Rayne for more than a century.

Elsewhere, a builder’s aims to create his own home in Braemar have exposed a housing “crisis” in the village, with young people being driven out by exorbitant prices.

Some worry that an influx of “second, third and fourth homes” used as holiday pads by the wealthy spell trouble for the future of the community…

And on a cheerier note, we will reveal a colourful new mural that could soon be brightening up Aberdeen Harbour.

Aberdeen Science Centre wants solar panel permission

With summer drawing to an end, many of us are dreading the moment we have to reach for the thermostat and turn the heating on.

Rising power bills are a source of anxiety across society, and it turns out that Aberdeen Science Centre is no different.

The educational attraction is now seeking consent to install an array of solar panels on the roof of the former tramshed it has inhabited for about 20 years.

But they won’t just have a practical purpose in keeping the costs down…

Bosses plan to use them to teach people about renewable energy as well.

Documents say an exhibit would be created to “showcase how solar energy works”.

Good news for energetic Inverurie dogs – and their owners

Inverurie man Rod Adams wants to start a new dog exercise park in a field outside the town.

To begin with, it would have one secure enclosure, along with a car park.

If that proves popular, he would aim to create another two enclosures, all bounded by high fences.

There would also be a weather shelter, seating and a picnic bench for owners to relax while their pets bound about.

Planning documents show it would be called “Inverurie Dog Exercise Park”, with the slogan: “Unleash the fun”.

No choice but to flatten 19th century Donside mill

Over in Alford, officials have finally signed off the demolition of a historic oatmeal mill.

Montgarrie Mill was built around 1870, and had been a part of the area for 150 years by the time flames tore through it in April 2020.

The building was used for a range of oatmeal, known as Oatmeal of Alford, and one of the last in Scotland powered by a water wheel.

Shortly afterwards, the owners knocked most of what remained of the building to the ground.

They say they acted in advance of gaining permission to destroy the A-listed site because the smouldering ruin was so dangerous.

Last November, papers were lodged with the council seeking retrospective permission for that work.

Since then, neighbour Simon Glennie wrote in to request that the “eyesore” remains are tidied up.

Now, following correspondence with national historians, the local authority has granted approval for the demolition.

Demolition given nod of approval – but clean-up ordered

A report states that the scheme was necessary on “public safety grounds”.

Officers add: “The fire destroyed most of the mill’s structure with only the north section of the building intact. The internal features, floor plates and roof structure were lost.”

And, following Mr Glennie’s request, owner John Medlock has been told to “remove loose materials” from the area within three months.

Mr Medlock previously told us how “truly devastating” the fire was – but the firm has kept going, working from other sites.

The Great British Menu visited the mill to see it in action:

Robotics mural could adorn Aberdeen Harbour building

Earlier this year, Nauticus Robotics was given permission to take over the former Butlers Ship Stores along Blaikie’s Quay at Aberdeen Harbour.

The building, which is near the Northlink ferry terminal, sits beside the Union Point office block.

And now, the robotics firm wants to add to the city’s growing collection of murals…

Perhaps inspired by the Nuart pieces elsewhere in the centre, Nauticus has conjured up a colourful new vision for the grey building.

The artwork would feature one of the company’s underwater machines, bright fish, octopus tentacles and a crab.

A diver appears to be designed in something of a homage to Michelangelo’s The Creation of Adam, which is famously on the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel in Rome.

Sistine Chapel ceiling

Painting by Michelangelo – The Vatican pic.twitter.com/a6LXlrG2gL — Eyes of God (@Eyesofgod__) August 6, 2023

The eco-friendly Texan firm describes itself as “the future of underwater robotics”.

And its “Aquanaut” creation has even been dubbed “the Transformer under the sea”.

New Arnold Clark for demolished site of former three-storey Prosafe office

Last week, Planning Ahead revealed how Aberdeen’s £6 million Wellington House office block is poised to be demolished just 16 years after being built.

In the last few years, various industrial premises have been bulldozed as owners seek to avoid costly rates bills while they lie empty.

The famous Shell HQ in Tullos is the most high-profile recent example…

Now, fresh plans for the cleared former site of the Prosafe offshore firm on Tullos’s Hillview Road have been approved.

Arnold Clark has been given permission to open a new bodyshop there, with 83 parking spaces.

Braemar builder to make his own home as buying would be ‘impossible’

A Braemar builder is taking action into his own hands when it comes to securing affordable housing in the Royal Deeside village…

Self-employed Rory Bruce, who currently lives in a more isolated rural spot, wants to live and run his business from a new property.

He has earmarked a plot of land at the end of Chapel Brae for the modest house.

Mr Bruce explains this his continuing success depends on “reliable service”, as well as quality workmanship.

Living where he does just now can sometimes jeopardise this.

Current home can often be cut off in wintry weather

He writes: “Working to deadlines and completing projects on time and within budget

are critical to success.

“I currently stay four miles off the A93 along a Land Rover track, between Invercauld House and the Quoich on the north side of the Dee.

“Access is difficult, and sometimes impossible in winter.

“The last mile to the house is regularly impassable due to flooding, ice and snow.”

‘It is difficult for a local young person to make a home in Braemar’

He says the move will boost his business, and landowners Mar Estate have offered the site in question at a discount price.

Mr Bruce adds: “Due to the limited housing, high prices, and pressure for holiday houses; it is very difficult for a young local person to make a home in Braemar.

“Using my skills and resources, I can build my own affordable home, and make a modest but important contribution to the local community.”

Locals get behind plans for new home

His plea has struck a chord with many locals, who are now urging Aberdeenshire Council to approve the proposal.

Anthony Coleman, who lives on Chapel Brae, said: “Rory’s plan identifies affordable housing as one of the key challenges for Braemar.

“The village will certainly benefit from the skills he brings.”

‘Property has become unaffordable’

Scott McHardy, the director of Deeside’s Dinnet Garage, said high house prices are driving people away from the village.

He added: “Over the last decade it has become increasingly difficult for young local people to live in Braemar.

“Property has become unaffordable. Recruiting staff is ever increasingly difficult. The number of locally living tradesmen has diminished.

“The benefits of tourism must not be at the expense of the young local community being able to live and work where they were born.”

‘Buying is a totally unrealistic proposition’

Director of Donside Slating, Brian Mackie, said: “There are next to no young tradesmen in Braemar now. They have been priced out of the housing market by second, third and even fourth homes.

“The skills and affordable services provided by people such as Rory Bruce are essential to the future of rural communities.

“Buying an existing house on the open market is a totally unrealistic proposition

for a young tradesperson. Using their own skills and time on a gap site is the only viable option.”

And Tarland builder George McDonald said it’s common for tradesmen “to drive from Banchory, and even Aberdeen, to Braemar on a daily basis” due to a shortage in the village.

Dad steps in with shocking calculation

Colin Bruce, the applicant’s dad, also implored the council to approve the scheme.

He said: “I’d like to try and demonstrate the way in which the affordability of property in Braemar has changed since we moved in 1985.

“In 1985 we bought Woodbine on Mar Road. From here we started Braemar Mountain Sports. We paid £29,000 for Woodbine.

“Using the Bank of England inflation calculator, the £29,000 we paid in 1985 is the equivalent of £83,795 today.

“A similar property in Braemar today would likely be around £500,000.

“This clearly demonstrates why people wanting to live and work in the area find it increasingly impossible. I do not think it is unreasonable to describe this as a crisis.”

And David Donald, who moved to Braemar in 1944, added: “An ageing population and an ever increasing proportion of the houses not in permanent occupancy is not good for the future of this village.”

Why is neighbour against the proposal?

However, Edward Thompson, who lives nearby on Chapel Brae, is attempting to block the plans.

He cites several apparent policy breaches, including the site being outwith the settlement boundary.

Although hailed as one of the best places in Britain to live, Braemar’s housing woes have come under the spotlight before.

Councillor Geva Blackett likened the village to “Disneyland Cairngorms” as plans for one mansion on a plot of land previously earmarked for six houses were approved.

Mrs Blackett said Braemar “desperately needs” small homes to allow people to live and work in the area.

Strathdon steadings to be replaced with four-bedroom house

Meanwhile on Donside, a London-based couple’s plans to build a new house at Strathdon have just been rubber-stamped.

Mark Wildig and Andra Opera will replace derelict steadings at Ardgeith Farm with the modern four-bedroom home.

Here’s how it looks just now:

And here’s how the site will be transformed:

Old Rayne hotel demolition plans

The Lodge Hotel, at Old Rayne, last welcomed guests in 2008.

Owner Gerry Cassidy has been trying to sell the 150-year-old old inn ever since, and has now given up hope of ever attracting a buyer.

Way back in December 2020 he first submitted plans to tear it down.

That way, the 70-year-old could build four houses there, just a few yards from the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road.

Documents sent to Aberdeenshire Council revealed that surveys undertaken in 2016 showed it would need £226,000 of repairs to bring the rotting venue up to scratch.

And that would rely on another operator waiting in the wings, which there wasn’t.

Possible demolition of Old Rayne hotel comes amid hospitality woes

Architects for Mr Cassidy said: “It is just not economical to refurbish or convert the building.”

They add: “There has not been any interest in the hotel as a business opportunity.

“This is wholly not surprising as the hospitality industry has suffered over the years from the smoking ban, the reduction in the drink drive limit and Covid restrictions.

“It is worth noting also that the premises has not traded for several years and, prior to closing in 2008, was trading at a loss.”

What do locals think of Old Rayne hotel demolition plans?

Villagers have risen up to protect the building from the wrecking ball since then.

In a letter to Aberdeenshire Council, Daniel Hanstrom said: “This building sits in a prominent location upon entering the village, and has stood there for more than 100 years.

“It’s significant to the history of the village. At most, the existing build should be repurposed rather than demolishing a piece of the village’s history.”

Old Rayne’s Sian Johnstone said: “It is a statuesque old building which was the centre of the community.

“It is a travesty that it has been allowed to fall into disrepair, only to be knocked down for yet more housing.”

‘Let’s not lose a wonderful building because it’s easier to knock it down’

Architect Annie Kenyon, known for doing up crumbling old buildings, wrote in too.

She said: ” From professional experience, I would whole heartedly say this

building is NOT beyond repair.

“This building is shown on maps dating back to at least 1870 and historically has been the heart of the village.”

The expert added: “I appreciate the difficulties of any commercial enterprise in the current market but surely a building of such importance in the village should not be lost…

“Please do not let Aberdeenshire lose yet another wonderful building just because its easier to knock it down.”

What’s happening now?

Now, the plans have ramped up a gear.

Mr Cassidy is showing renewed relish to tear down the Lodge Hotel, submitting a building warrant for a £30,000 demolition project.

And just days ago, the local authority came to terms on a deal for the housing, should the application ever be approved.

Under the agreement, £40,000 would go towards the Meldrum Academy catchment area for school improvements.

That would include cash for the Old Rayne Primary extension, towards extra healthcare at Insch Medical Practice (“or other such facility”) and towards the Inverurie recycling centre.

Some images inside the decaying hotel:

Peterhead guesthouse expands

It’s a different story in Peterhead, however, as we wrap up this week’s round-up on a more positive note…

The owners of the town’s Aspen Guesthouse want to expand their Merchant Street offering.

Papers sent to Aberdeenshire Council explain they want to extend the property with 16 more en-suite bedrooms.

You can see this week’s plans for yourself using these links:

Aberdeen Science Centre solar panels

Inverurie dog exercise park

Alford oatmeal mill

Aberdeen Harbour mural

New Aberdeen Arnold Clark

Braemar builder

Strathdon steading

Old Rayne hotel demolition application

Peterhead guesthouse expanding