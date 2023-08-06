Swimmer rescued after getting into ‘difficulty’ near Peterhead harbour

A swimmer has been rescued after getting into difficulty near Peterhead today.

Police received reports of a swimmer in difficulty near Peterhead harbour at about 3.45pm.

RNLI Peterhead scrambled to the scene at 3.48pm to provide assistance with the search for someone thought to be in the water.

The lifeboat crew attended the scene and provided casualty care to the individual, who was brought back to shore.

Swimmer brought back to shore

Scottish fire and rescue service also received a call from a partner agency at 3.51pm to help assist but later left the scene at around 4.15pm.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We were made aware of a swimmer in difficulty near to Peterhead harbour around 3.45pm on Sunday, August 6.

“The man has been recovered by a passing vessel, returned to shore and passed into the care of the ambulance service.”