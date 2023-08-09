Defence lawyer claims Aberdeen photographer is victim of ‘modern’ witch hunt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Defence lawyer claims Aberdeen photographer is victim of ‘modern’ witch hunt

Simon ‘Sid’ Scott's defence advocate referenced the Salem witch trials, McCarthyism in 1950s America and also the treatment of atomic bomb pioneer J. Robert Oppenheimer during his closing speech to the jury.

By David McPhee
Photographer Simon Scott is on trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Photographer Simon Scott is on trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.

A professional photographer accused of sexual assaults involving 12 women is the victim of a modern-day “witch hunt”, his lawyer told the jury today.

Simon ‘Sid’ Scott, 44, is on trial facing a dozen sexual assault and indecent behaviour charges – with many of the claims against him alleged to have taken place during photo shoots.

The police investigation into Scott’s alleged crimes saw cybercrime officers sift through hundreds of thousands of his photographs, with 150,000 deemed to contain eroticism or nudity.

Scott, of Sunnyside Road, Aberdeen, denies all the charges against him.

‘Fears have been allowed to run rampant’

In his final speech to the jury, defence advocate David Taylor suggested that his client had become embroiled in a case where sex assault accusations have “grown in the telling” and “fears have been allowed to run rampant”.

Mr Taylor referenced the hysteria that grew during the 17th century’s Salem witch trials, the “red scare” during McCarthyism in 1950s America and also the treatment of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the atomic bomb pioneer.

He claimed an “echo chamber” had been allowed to build around the accusations facing his client, using the Pizzagate conspiracy theory and the January 6 attack on the Capitol to emphasise his point.

“You ladies and gentlemen are the only defence against any kind of witch hunt,” Mr Taylor said.

“You are here to hear evidence not just accusations.

“Whilst you are here, you are judges of the facts and you decide what is credible and what is relevant.

“It’s important to remember that honest people can be wrong and I think this is very much at the heart of this case.”

Yesterday, fiscal depute Lynne MacVicar had urged jurors to convict Scott, describing his as a as a “manipulative”, “opportunistic” and “predatory” sex offender.

‘Things are twisted and changed through a distorted lens’

Today, Mr Taylor stated that during the trial efforts have been made by the prosecution to “twist and distort reasonable and normal behaviour into something sinister”.

Mr Taylor went on to define the accusations facing Simon Scott as a “retrospective distortion of reality”.

Speaking on the evidence given by a number of Scott’s female accusers, Mr Taylor said he believed a number of the women had seen a June 2020 online post accusing his client of sexual impropriety and had exaggerated

“What I would suggest you are seeing is a tale that has grown in the telling and that started online in 2020,” he told the jury.

“Complainers who were all young and inexperienced had experiences that were uncomfortable and something about which they had reservations became something sinister.”

Concluding his speech, Mr Taylor added: “I’m not suggesting collusion or that they put each other up to it.

“I’m suggesting that they read about Simon Scott being investigated and they think ‘he’s got my photograph’ and suddenly things that were innocent are no longer innocent.

“Things are twisted and changed through a distorted lens that gets us far from the truth.”

The jury will now hear legal direction from Sheriff Morag McLaughlin before they retire to consider their verdict in the case.

