Family of ‘devoted’ Dons fan hope to see dad honoured at upcoming Celtic match

For every game the supporter attended over 50 years, he sat in the exact same seat to cheer his team on.

By Lottie Hood
Elise Cowie and her dad Rob Cowie.
Elise Cowie with her dad named as Rob Cowie on social media. Image: Facebook

A daughter of a faithful supporter of the Aberdeen football team has paid tribute to her dad and is hoping to see him remembered at the next game.

Elise Cowie’s dad, whose life was Aberdeen football club, was a faithful supporter of the Dons.

The 65-year-old, named on social media as Rob Cowie, was a proud season ticket holder in the Richard Donald stand for over 50 years. For every game he attended, he sat in the exact same seat to cheer his team on.

Following his sudden death, his daughter and family have published a tribute and appeal online to try and get a clap for the lifelong fan at the upcoming Celtic game on Sunday.

‘Hopefully we get a win for dad on Sunday’

For a game day, Ms Cowie said her dad would visit the Pittodrie Bar on King Street before setting off for the game.

In a post on social media, she stated: “In the evening, he would listen to his radio while reading the red final with a Holsten Pils. His Saturday night mood would depend on whether the Dons won or lost that day.”

After Mr Cowie passed away “very suddenly” at the age of 65, Ms Cowie said the family would like to try and see him remembered this Sunday.

She stated: “He was and will forever be a devoted Aberdeen fan. His life was Aberdeen football club.

“We would like to try get a clap for my dad on the 65th minute of the upcoming Celtic game, me and my family are attending the match so it would mean a lot to us and my dad.

“Please share this so we can get this out to as much Dons fans as possible and thank you, hopefully get a win for dad on Sunday.”

Many hoping Mr Cowie gets the clap he deserves

The post has been quickly shared by many people online keen to spread the word for the departed supporter.

Chairman of Aberdeen FC, Dave Cormack, was among those offering his condolences from the “Dons family”.

He stated: “Elise and family, sincere condolences from everyone in the Dons family. I’m sure a sold out Pittodrie will respond accordingly in the 65th minute this Sunday. May he RIP.”

Others were quick to share their own memories of seeing the Aberdonian at games.

Clark Greenhowe commented: “So sorry to hear about the loss of your dad.

“I have sat the row behind him for years, speak to him every time I was at the games and you and your brother when you were there. Hope he gets the clap he deserves as he was a pure gent.”

Graeme Anderson stated: “One of the nicest guys I have ever had the privilege to work with and consider a friend. Condolences to all the family.”

