New £3.8m Gairnshiel Bridge finally opens

The newly replaced Gairnshiel Bridge has partially opened to traffic.

By Shanay Taylor
Newly opened Gairnshiel Bridge.
Newly opened Gairnshiel Bridge. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.

A new £3.8million crossing over the River Gairn has finally opened.

The long-awaited new Gairnshiel Bridge, north of Ballater, replaces the crumbling 18th century original.

The bridge, which forms part of the A939 Ballater to Tomintoul, had been due to open in the spring but was delayed due to the weather.

Today however, the first cars went over.

Motorists are being advised it is only a partial reopening, and that speed restrictions remain in place while the last work is carried out.

Picture of the old bridge.
Picture of the old bridge. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

What’s happening to the old bridge?

The switch to the new bridge means Aberdeenshire Council can repair the old A-listed Gairnshiel Bridge to conserve it for years to come.

The bridge – originally built to allow two horses to cross side-by-side – will be used by pedestrians and cyclists in the future.

The new bridge has been named Gairnshiel Jubilee Bridge to commemorate the Queen’s platinum jubilee in 2022 – the year in which construction began and the two main beams were lifted into place.

Over the years there have been repeated closures of the old bridge for repairs, so it is hoped the new crossing will end the lengthy diversions for drivers.

The new bridge has been designed with flood levels in mind.

Drone video: New Gairnshiel bridge finally taking shape after decades of waiting

 

