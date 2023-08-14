Domestic abuser returned to prison after assaulting ex and sending her image of a handgun

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Domestic abuser returned to prison after assaulting ex and sending her image of a handgun

Tyler Leisk - who had only been out of prison for a week - assaulted his former partner and sent her more than 400 threatening WhatsApp messages.

By David McPhee
Domestic abuser Tyler Leisk sent threats to his ex-girlfriend. Image: Facebook
Domestic abuser Tyler Leisk sent threats to his ex-girlfriend. Image: Facebook

A man who carried out an “insidious course of domestic abuse” has been sent back to prison after he threatened his ex-girlfriend by sending her images of deadly weapons.

Tyler Leisk had only been freed from HMP Grampian for a week before he was back in custody for threatening and assaulting the woman, who was forced to flee a property to escape him.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard the 24-year-old then warned her he would “slit her throat” before forwarding images of a knife and a handgun.

He also sent her more than 400 threatening WhatsApp messages.

Leisk, who has a number of previous convictions for violence and domestic abuse, was returned to prison on Friday after receiving early release.

He will also serve an additional 18 months in prison due to the “gravity” of his actions towards his former partner.

Accused warned ex he would find her

Fiscal depute Rebecca Thompson told the court that upon the end of the relationship and Leisk being in prison on a separate matter, he began to repeatedly contact the woman, leaving numerous voicemails.

Leisk also told the woman that he would “hurt” any new partner she met and would “find her house and be there to surprise her when she least expected it”.

Due to the concerning nature of the messages, the woman moved house, Ms Thompson told the court.

However, Leisk continued to contact his ex – sending her up to 30 messages in one night – telling her he would “do anything to get” to her and made threats to kill her.

He then called the woman from prison stating that he would “slit her throat”.

On March 24 this year Leisk was released from prison and immediately contacted the woman, telling her he needed somewhere to live.

Four days later, the woman agreed to visit him at an address in Aberdeen where Leisk was initially pleasant but soon turned violent – seizing her by the throat before punching her in the stomach.

The woman ran terrified from the flat in tears as she was pursued by Leisk before reaching her car and driving off.

He then sent the woman 411 threatening WhatsApp messages, including images of a knife and a handgun, which prompted her to contact the police over concern for her safety.

Appearing in the dock, Leisk pleaded guilty to one charge of engaging in a course of behaviour that was abusive to his former partner.

‘His behaviour would have been terrifying to her’

Defence solicitor Paul Barnett told the court that his client “realises and accepts that there’s no excuse at all for his behaviour”.

“There was no physical injury to the complainer but he knows his behaviour would have been terrifying to her,” Mr Barnett said.

“Mr Leisk wants to make it clear that he absolutely accepts responsibility for his actions and treats them seriously.”

Mr Barnett also described Leisk as having a “troubled” upbringing, adding that his client was a “damaged young man”.

“Mr Leisk accepts that this will have to result in a custodial sentence,” he said.

Sheriff William Summers told Leisk that he could not “ignore the gravity of his offending”.

“You have pled guilty to an insidious course of domestic abuse that included threats to this woman’s family and friends,” he said.

“It is quite clear that there is no appropriate alternative to the court other than the imposition of a custodial sentence.”

Sheriff Summers sentenced Leisk, whose address was given as HMP Grampian, to serve a total of 27 months in prison.

He also put a non-harassment order in place, meaning Leisk cannot approach his former partner for five years.

