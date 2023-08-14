Domestic abuser returned to prison after assaulting ex and sending her image of a handgun

A man who carried out an “insidious course of domestic abuse” has been sent back to prison after he threatened his ex-girlfriend by sending her images of deadly weapons.

Tyler Leisk had only been freed from HMP Grampian for a week before he was back in custody for threatening and assaulting the woman, who was forced to flee a property to escape him.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard the 24-year-old then warned her he would “slit her throat” before forwarding images of a knife and a handgun.

He also sent her more than 400 threatening WhatsApp messages.

Leisk, who has a number of previous convictions for violence and domestic abuse, was returned to prison on Friday after receiving early release.

He will also serve an additional 18 months in prison due to the “gravity” of his actions towards his former partner.

Accused warned ex he would find her

Fiscal depute Rebecca Thompson told the court that upon the end of the relationship and Leisk being in prison on a separate matter, he began to repeatedly contact the woman, leaving numerous voicemails.

Leisk also told the woman that he would “hurt” any new partner she met and would “find her house and be there to surprise her when she least expected it”.

Due to the concerning nature of the messages, the woman moved house, Ms Thompson told the court.

However, Leisk continued to contact his ex – sending her up to 30 messages in one night – telling her he would “do anything to get” to her and made threats to kill her.

He then called the woman from prison stating that he would “slit her throat”.

On March 24 this year Leisk was released from prison and immediately contacted the woman, telling her he needed somewhere to live.

Four days later, the woman agreed to visit him at an address in Aberdeen where Leisk was initially pleasant but soon turned violent – seizing her by the throat before punching her in the stomach.

The woman ran terrified from the flat in tears as she was pursued by Leisk before reaching her car and driving off.

He then sent the woman 411 threatening WhatsApp messages, including images of a knife and a handgun, which prompted her to contact the police over concern for her safety.

Appearing in the dock, Leisk pleaded guilty to one charge of engaging in a course of behaviour that was abusive to his former partner.

‘His behaviour would have been terrifying to her’

Defence solicitor Paul Barnett told the court that his client “realises and accepts that there’s no excuse at all for his behaviour”.

“There was no physical injury to the complainer but he knows his behaviour would have been terrifying to her,” Mr Barnett said.

“Mr Leisk wants to make it clear that he absolutely accepts responsibility for his actions and treats them seriously.”

Mr Barnett also described Leisk as having a “troubled” upbringing, adding that his client was a “damaged young man”.

“Mr Leisk accepts that this will have to result in a custodial sentence,” he said.

Sheriff William Summers told Leisk that he could not “ignore the gravity of his offending”.

“You have pled guilty to an insidious course of domestic abuse that included threats to this woman’s family and friends,” he said.

“It is quite clear that there is no appropriate alternative to the court other than the imposition of a custodial sentence.”

Sheriff Summers sentenced Leisk, whose address was given as HMP Grampian, to serve a total of 27 months in prison.

He also put a non-harassment order in place, meaning Leisk cannot approach his former partner for five years.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.