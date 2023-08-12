‘We will never forget’: Victims of Stonehaven rail crash remembered on third anniversary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘We will never forget’: Victims of Stonehaven rail crash remembered on third anniversary

Driver Brett McCullough, conductor Donald Dinnie and passenger Christopher Stuchbury lost their lives after a ScotRail train derailed at Carmont on August 12, 2020.

By Michelle Henderson
Stonehaven rail crash accident site at Carmont.
Three men died when a Scotrail train derailed at Carmont, south of Stonehaven. Image: Rail Accident Investigation

Communities across Aberdeenshire have fallen silent to remember three men killed in the Stonehaven rail crash three years on.

Driver Brett McCullough, conductor Donald Dinnie and passenger Christopher Stuchbury lost their lives after a ScotRail train derailed at Carmont on August 12, 2020.

The Aberdeen to Glasgow service left the track after hitting a landslip on its journey north to Aberdeen.

Six other people onboard the train were also injured.

‘We send our love and support to their families’

On the third anniversary of the tragedy, rail bosses say they will “never forget” as they pay tribute to their colleagues and friends.

In a statement, posted on Twitter, a ScotRail spokesman said: “Today is the third anniversary of the tragic accident at Carmont, when we lost our colleagues Brett McCullough and Donald Dinnie, and passenger Christopher Stuchbury. We send our love and support to their families, and everyone across the railway family affected by the tragedy.

“We will never forget.”

Union bosses are calling for safety recommendations to be implemented, three years on from the derailment. Image: Press Association.

Rail operators and union leaders held a minute’s silence at 9.43am to remember the victims.

Three years on from the fatal crash, union bosses are calling for safety recommendations to be implemented.

In March 2022, the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) made 20 recommendations to Network Rail.

More than a year on, a report by investigators confirmed just two of the recommendations made have been actioned. 

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said the union would pause to remember the deaths of the three men who were killed, including RMT conductor member, Donald Dinnie.

He said: “Our thoughts are with those who lost loved ones in the accident at Carmont and the six people on the train who were injured.

A rail carriage is suspended in the air as its removed by crane from the site.
Cranes were used to remove carriages from the site of the Stonehaven rail crash. Image: Paul Glendell.

“If the Government and Network Rail does not give immediate priority to acting on these safety concerns and recommendations there is an increased risk of more accidents like Carmont putting rail workers and rail passengers at risk of harm.”

Rail operators learn ‘fundamental lessons’ following Stonehaven rail crash

A Network Rail spokesman added: “There were fundamental lessons learnt by Network Rail and the wider industry in the wake of the Carmont accident.

“As well as expressing our deep sorrow and regret at the loss of the lives of Christopher Stuchbury, Donald Dinnie and Brett McCullough, it’s important that we acknowledge it should not have taken this tragic accident to highlight those lessons.

“We are committed to ensuring Britain’s railway retains its standing as the safest major railway in Europe and we know there is no room for complacency as we work with our regulator, and industry partners, to maintain that record.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Breaking new image
Part of North Deeside Road closed due to two-vehicle crash
One of the most popular dishes on the tapas menu, haggis bon bons. Image: Lindsay Bruce/DC Thomson
The best of Scottish on offer at The Esslemont for Aberdeen Restaurant Week
Artist impression of the new Aberdeen Market.
'Where's the granite?': Historians call for 'brutal' new Aberdeen Market design to be scrapped
3
Construction of the new Baird Family Hospital and Anchor Centre in Aberdeen. Its budget has increased by another £12m. Picture by Kenny Elrick on April 13, 2022.
Why have construction projects in Scotland, including the Baird Family Hospital, faced delays?
GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Celtic's Reo Hatate makes it 3-0 during a cinch Premiership match between Celtic and Aberdeen at Celtic Park, on February 18, 2023, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)
Unpaid work for Celtic fan who let off green flare during Aberdeen clash
Nairn beach, with people on it.
Weekend weather: Parts of Highlands and Moray to reach above 20C, but colder in…
The stunning lodge nestled on the banks of Loch of Aboyne has hit the market. Image: CCL Property.
Aboyne's Lodge on the Loch, complete with spa and golf course, on market for…
The Lonach Highlanders carrying the coffin at the funeral of Robbie Shepherd.
Fond farewell to a 'true Scottish legend' as Robbie Shepherd is laid to rest
Stephen Flynn Wimbledon
SNP Westminster chief Stephen Flynn wined and dined at Wimbledon by oil giant BP
Newly opened Gairnshiel Bridge.
New £3.8m Gairnshiel Bridge finally opens