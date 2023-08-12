‘We will never forget’: Victims of Stonehaven rail crash remembered on third anniversary

Communities across Aberdeenshire have fallen silent to remember three men killed in the Stonehaven rail crash three years on.

Driver Brett McCullough, conductor Donald Dinnie and passenger Christopher Stuchbury lost their lives after a ScotRail train derailed at Carmont on August 12, 2020.

The Aberdeen to Glasgow service left the track after hitting a landslip on its journey north to Aberdeen.

Six other people onboard the train were also injured.

‘We send our love and support to their families’

On the third anniversary of the tragedy, rail bosses say they will “never forget” as they pay tribute to their colleagues and friends.

In a statement, posted on Twitter, a ScotRail spokesman said: “Today is the third anniversary of the tragic accident at Carmont, when we lost our colleagues Brett McCullough and Donald Dinnie, and passenger Christopher Stuchbury. We send our love and support to their families, and everyone across the railway family affected by the tragedy.

“We will never forget.”

Rail operators and union leaders held a minute’s silence at 9.43am to remember the victims.

Three years on from the fatal crash, union bosses are calling for safety recommendations to be implemented.

In March 2022, the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) made 20 recommendations to Network Rail.

More than a year on, a report by investigators confirmed just two of the recommendations made have been actioned.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said the union would pause to remember the deaths of the three men who were killed, including RMT conductor member, Donald Dinnie.

He said: “Our thoughts are with those who lost loved ones in the accident at Carmont and the six people on the train who were injured.

“If the Government and Network Rail does not give immediate priority to acting on these safety concerns and recommendations there is an increased risk of more accidents like Carmont putting rail workers and rail passengers at risk of harm.”

Rail operators learn ‘fundamental lessons’ following Stonehaven rail crash

A Network Rail spokesman added: “There were fundamental lessons learnt by Network Rail and the wider industry in the wake of the Carmont accident.

“As well as expressing our deep sorrow and regret at the loss of the lives of Christopher Stuchbury, Donald Dinnie and Brett McCullough, it’s important that we acknowledge it should not have taken this tragic accident to highlight those lessons.

“We are committed to ensuring Britain’s railway retains its standing as the safest major railway in Europe and we know there is no room for complacency as we work with our regulator, and industry partners, to maintain that record.”