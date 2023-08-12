Part of North Deeside Road closed due to two-vehicle crash

A two-vehicle crash on North Deeside Road in Aberdeen has closed part of the busy route at Bieldside, with emergency services in attendance.

The incident happened before 3.30pm this afternoon on the A93 Aberdeen to Banchory route.

The fire and rescue service confirmed that they have sent two appliances to the incident from Altens, with these being dispatched at 3.29pm.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “At around 3.30pm on Saturday August 12, we were called to a report of a two-vehicle crash on North Deeside Road, Aberdeen.

“Emergency services are at the scene and the road is closed.”

More as we get it.