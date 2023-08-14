Investigation launched after Aberdeen shop front damaged

Police are carrying out inquiries after a King Street business has been vandalised.

On Sunday afternoon, police were called to reports of vandalism at Burning Embers on King Street.

The damage was reported around 2.20pm.

An investigation has now been launched into the incident.

It is not yet clear how badly damaged the premises of the fire specialist business are however, it is understood inquiries are at an early stage.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 2.20pm on Sunday August 13, we were made aware of damage to a premises on King Street, Aberdeen.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.”