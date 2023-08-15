Fried chicken chain Popeyes unveils plans for FIRST drive-thru in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fried chicken chain Popeyes unveils plans for FIRST drive-thru in Aberdeen

The American franchise runs 17 outlets in England, however, only one in Scotland.

By Denny Andonova
Popeyes logo
The proposed drive-thru restaurant would be located in Altens. Image: Google Maps/Shutterstock Date; Unknown

An American fast food chain is cooking up plans to open its first Aberdeen drive-thru.

Fried chicken stalwart Popeyes hopes to bring its proclaimed recipes to the north-east as part of a major expansion across the UK.

The New Orleans company, which has been fast food favourite in the US since 1972, opened its first overseas restaurant in Stratford two years ago.

New branches have been cropping up left, right and centre ever since, as bosses hope to one day own at least 400 sites across the country.

Popeyes restaurant
Popeyes owns a number of restaurants in Europe, including 174 in England. Image: Apaydin Alain/ABACA/Shutterstock

There are now 17 UK outlets and the franchise is not slowing down anytime soon, with more than 20 others on the way – including one in Aberdeen.

Where would the drive-thru be?

Project Triptych Ltd plans to build the new drive-thru restaurant at the Wellington Circle Retail Park in Altens.

It comes following the success of a Starbucks drive-thru at the complex, which also boasts an Ikea and a Pure Gym.

Bosses say the car park could easily cope with some spaces being removed to make way for the drive-thru. Image: Google Maps.

This would be Popeyes’ second restaurant north of the border, with work on its Glasgow eatery already under way.

The proposal was approved in March 2020, but work was waylaid due to the pandemic and the plans never got off the ground.

Now running out of time to complete it within the allotted three years, this fresh application has been submitted.

This blueprint shows where the potential new addition would be built. Image: Ryden.

What is Popeyes famous for?

Founded in 1972, Popeyes was a dream come true for founder Al Copeland who wanted to serve the best chicken America has ever known.

Now with more than 3,000 locations worldwide, the franchise is famed for its freshly prepared food and “complex” flavours.

All of their chicken treats are marinated for 12 hours and hand-battered with buttermilk, as well as a special mix of spices.

Image: Apaydin Alain/ABACA/Shutterstock.

While Popeyes offers some unusual flavours, families can still find staples such as chicken nuggets and tenders.

One of the highlights on their menu, however, is said to be their signature fried chicken sandwich.

What do the plans involve?

Under the proposals, 89 out of the 453 parking spaces at the Altens site will be removed to accommodate the new business.

This will include building a restaurant, a designated drive-thru lane, landscaping and dedicated parking spaces for customers.

Image: Ryden.

Property agents Ryden, who prepared the proposals on behalf of Popeyes, say the buildings will be of the “highest standards”, as well as eco-friendly.

They add: “The modern design and finish of the building will ensure it has a longevity and is adaptable to future use in the event the proposed operator were to vacate.”

You can read more about the plans here.

All the latest planning stories

