Fried chicken chain Popeyes unveils plans for FIRST drive-thru in Aberdeen

An American fast food chain is cooking up plans to open its first Aberdeen drive-thru.

Fried chicken stalwart Popeyes hopes to bring its proclaimed recipes to the north-east as part of a major expansion across the UK.

The New Orleans company, which has been fast food favourite in the US since 1972, opened its first overseas restaurant in Stratford two years ago.

New branches have been cropping up left, right and centre ever since, as bosses hope to one day own at least 400 sites across the country.

There are now 17 UK outlets and the franchise is not slowing down anytime soon, with more than 20 others on the way – including one in Aberdeen.

Where would the drive-thru be?

Project Triptych Ltd plans to build the new drive-thru restaurant at the Wellington Circle Retail Park in Altens.

It comes following the success of a Starbucks drive-thru at the complex, which also boasts an Ikea and a Pure Gym.

This would be Popeyes’ second restaurant north of the border, with work on its Glasgow eatery already under way.

The proposal was approved in March 2020, but work was waylaid due to the pandemic and the plans never got off the ground.

Now running out of time to complete it within the allotted three years, this fresh application has been submitted.

What is Popeyes famous for?

Founded in 1972, Popeyes was a dream come true for founder Al Copeland who wanted to serve the best chicken America has ever known.

Now with more than 3,000 locations worldwide, the franchise is famed for its freshly prepared food and “complex” flavours.

All of their chicken treats are marinated for 12 hours and hand-battered with buttermilk, as well as a special mix of spices.

While Popeyes offers some unusual flavours, families can still find staples such as chicken nuggets and tenders.

One of the highlights on their menu, however, is said to be their signature fried chicken sandwich.

What do the plans involve?

Under the proposals, 89 out of the 453 parking spaces at the Altens site will be removed to accommodate the new business.

This will include building a restaurant, a designated drive-thru lane, landscaping and dedicated parking spaces for customers.

Property agents Ryden, who prepared the proposals on behalf of Popeyes, say the buildings will be of the “highest standards”, as well as eco-friendly.

They add: “The modern design and finish of the building will ensure it has a longevity and is adaptable to future use in the event the proposed operator were to vacate.”

