News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Drugs worth £330,000 seized in Bridge of Don

A man is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today in connection with the find.

By Chris Cromar
Dry and trimmed cannabis buds stored in a glass jars. Like the drugs found in Bridge of Don
Cannabis was found in the house search. Image: Shutterstock.

A 29-year-old man will appear in court today after £330,000 worth of cannabis was seized in Aberdeen.

Officers raided a property in the Jesmond Grange area of Bridge of  Don yesterday.

A man has been charged in connection with the find and is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

Sergeant Kevin Ross said: “This operation underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.

“Drugs bring misery to our communities and this recovery will remove a significant amount of drugs from them.

“Anyone with any information or concerns about drug misuse should contact police on 101. Alternatively, a report can be made anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

