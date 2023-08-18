Aberdeen suburb could get first ice cream parlour under plans to split Dyce Tandoori

After a spicy curry, what could be better to soothe the tastebuds than a scoop or two of ice cream?

The owners of Dyce Tandoori are hoping plans to expand their popular Indian restaurant will prove a match made in culinary heaven.

They have lodged plans with Aberdeen City Council seeking permission for work to carve out the new parlour within the Stoneywood Road building.

How would the new Dyce ice cream shop be created?

Bosses want to divide the building to create the new ice cream parlour – which would be the first one in the Aberdeen suburb.

An area to the right of the entrance, currently used as a takeaway collection area, bar and office, would be converted.

A new entrance would be created at the side of the building for takeaway meals to be picked up.

In a review, our critic said that having to “pick their way through” the busy area before entering the restaurant was “slightly off-putting”.

Nevertheless, they later heaped praise on the “colourful, opulent” dishes on offer.

Who is behind the plans?

The premises is owned by Chung Wong, who is no stranger to the food and drink business.

Mr Wong was the brain behind the Jimmy Chung’s buffet phenomenon, which is fondly remembered by scores of Scots.

More recently, he is in the midst of plans to open a new food hall at Aberdeen Beach.

You can see the Dyce ice cream shop plans here.