NHS Grampian clinicians warn of lack of staff in emergency departments

Senior doctors in NHS Grampian claim management is ignoring safety concerns about the lack of staff in accident and emergency departments.

The medics said staff shortages meant two A&Es in Aberdeen and Elgin have no senior registrars on shift to make key decisions about patients for the majority of weekend night shifts.

In a statement, NHS Grampian said it was aware of the problem and was in the process of expanding the workforce.

The senior doctors told this morning’s BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme they were speaking out because they feel they cannot deliver a safe level of care.

Speaking to the BBC, an NHS Grampian spokeswoman thanked staff and said it recognises the pressure on A&E departments.

They said a national shortage of doctors at the appropriate level of training.

A number of senior doctors spoke anonymously about conditions in Elgin and Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI) emergency departments.

They say they have been raising concerns since 2021, both with NHS Grampian and the Scottish Government.

NHS Grampian staffing concerns

In July this year, they say they submitted a formal whistleblowing complaint about the situation.

One doctor told the BBC: “The staff are in an impossible situation.

“We are witnessing ongoing harm with unacceptable delays to the assessment and treatment of patients.

“There have been avoidable deaths and at other times there are too long delays getting to patients who may be suffering from a serious condition like stroke or sepsis.”

In March last year, a senior clinician wrote to NHS Grampian to warn of the “incredibly stressful and difficult” conditions in the ARI emergency department.

The letter warns of the dangers of multiple ambulances with patients waiting outside the hospital.

They also claimed that a high number of patients with chest pains or headaches were waiting for long periods of time to be seen.

The letter said medics did not want a repeat of a 2014 staffing crisis in the health board.

The medic claimed he had worked six weekends in a row to fill in the gaps.

In January this year, a joint letter signed by a number of staff in NHS Grampian emergency departments warned these A&Es were failing and “unlikely to be able to perform their statutory duty in a major incident”.

He said bed blocking was the biggest safety concern.

Doctors estimate that between December 30 last year and January 3 this year, a total of 260 A&E patients were delayed in excess of eight hours in Grampian’s emergency departments.

They estimate these long waits equate to at least three excess deaths in that five-day period.

Five weeks after the joint letter was submitted to bosses a major incident was declared at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary on February 22 as a result of the pressures being felt by the service.

‘Tremendous pressure”

A spokesman for NHS Grampian told the BBC: “We recognise that the emergency departments in NHS Grampian are under tremendous pressure – as is the case across Scotland.

“Thanks to the dedication and flexibility of our staff, we are confident in the services they provide to the public in Grampian.”

He confirmed that the emergency department were not yet at full capacity.

“The key recent pressure area has been the recruitment of doctors in training who are entering higher specialist training,” he added.

“These are nationally recruited and the levels across Scotland have been particularly low this year leading to a significant shortfall.

“This group of doctors are particularly important in the provision of night cover which is supported by a resident on-call consultant.”