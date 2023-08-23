NHS Grampian clinicians warn of lack of staff in emergency departments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
NHS Grampian clinicians warn of lack of staff in emergency departments

Whistleblowers say staff shortages mean no one available to make 'key decisions'.

By Louise Glen
NHS Grampian staffing concerns means ambulances are staking up outside the ARI and in Elgin.
NHS Grampian staffing concerns means ambulances are stacking up outside the ARI and in Elgin. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Senior doctors in NHS Grampian claim management is ignoring safety concerns about the lack of staff in accident and emergency departments.

The medics said staff shortages meant two A&Es in Aberdeen and Elgin have no senior registrars on shift to make key decisions about patients for the majority of weekend night shifts.

In a statement, NHS Grampian said it was aware of the problem and was in the process of expanding the workforce.

The senior doctors told this morning’s BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme they were speaking out because they feel they cannot deliver a safe level of care.

Whistleblowers are sounding the warning bell on staffing numbers in A&E. Image Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.

Speaking to the BBC, an NHS Grampian spokeswoman thanked staff and said it recognises the pressure on A&E departments.

They said a national shortage of doctors at the appropriate level of training.

A number of senior doctors spoke anonymously about conditions in Elgin and Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI) emergency departments.

They say they have been raising concerns since 2021, both with NHS Grampian and the Scottish Government.

NHS Grampian staffing concerns

In July this year, they say they submitted a formal whistleblowing complaint about the situation.

One doctor told the BBC: “The staff are in an impossible situation.

“We are witnessing ongoing harm with unacceptable delays to the assessment and treatment of patients.

“There have been avoidable deaths and at other times there are too long delays getting to patients who may be suffering from a serious condition like stroke or sepsis.”

In March last year, a senior clinician wrote to NHS Grampian to warn of the “incredibly stressful and difficult” conditions in the ARI emergency department.

The letter warns of the dangers of multiple ambulances with patients waiting outside the hospital.

They also claimed that a high number of patients with chest pains or headaches were waiting for long periods of time to be seen.

The letter said medics did not want a repeat of a 2014 staffing crisis in the health board.

The medic claimed he had worked six weekends in a row to fill in the gaps.

In January this year, a joint letter signed by a number of staff in NHS Grampian emergency departments warned these A&Es were failing and “unlikely to be able to perform their statutory duty in a major incident”.

He said bed blocking was the biggest safety concern.

Doctors estimate that between December 30 last year and January 3 this year, a total of 260 A&E patients were delayed in excess of eight hours in Grampian’s emergency departments.

They estimate these long waits equate to at least three excess deaths in that five-day period.

Five weeks after the joint letter was submitted to bosses a major incident was declared at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary on February 22 as a result of the pressures being felt by the service.

‘Tremendous pressure”

A spokesman for NHS Grampian told the BBC: “We recognise that the emergency departments in NHS Grampian are under tremendous pressure – as is the case across Scotland.

Dr Gray's hospital in Elgin, where there are issues with staffing and nursing shortages.
Health chiefspreviously said nurses are often being shared throughout Dr Gray’s amid hefty staffing shortages. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

“Thanks to the dedication and flexibility of our staff, we are confident in the services they provide to the public in Grampian.”

He confirmed that the emergency department were not yet at full capacity.

“The key recent pressure area has been the recruitment of doctors in training who are entering higher specialist training,” he added.

“These are nationally recruited and the levels across Scotland have been particularly low this year leading to a significant shortfall.

“This group of doctors are particularly important in the provision of night cover which is supported by a resident on-call consultant.”

