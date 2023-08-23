NHS Grampian take a ‘very long time to fill vacant posts’ says former health minister

A former health minister has written to NHS Grampian bosses to ask for reassurance they are doing everything they can to recruit staff.

Kevin Stewart MSP was speaking after medics at the health board shared serious concerns about the lack of cover in the accident and emergency departments over weekends.

NHS Grampian earlier said it was facing recruitment issues, an issue that was impacting health boards across Scotland.

In response to The P&J’s earlier article, Mr Stewart, a former minister for mental wellbeing and social care from 2021 to 2023, wrote to NHS Grampian demanding answers.

The Aberdeen Central MSP said: “I am deeply saddened that senior doctors have felt that their concerns about staffing shortages in Aberdeen and Elgin have not been taken on board and that they have been left with no choice but to raise their concerns publicly.

“I know they will not have taken this action lightly.

“I recognise the extreme pressures on our health services at the moment, thanks to the knock-on effects of the covid pandemic as well as the competition to recruit qualified staff.

‘A very long time to fill vacant posts’

“However, as a former health minister, I am aware that this is not the first time NHS Grampian has taken a very long time to fill vacant posts.”

He continued: “That’s why I have written to NHS Grampian myself to seek reassurances that everything possible is being done to address this situation, and to ensure that the existing workforce is being properly supported during these challenging times.”

An NHS Grampian spokesman earlier said the A&E in Aberdeen and Elgin are “under tremendous pressure”.

Stewart said NHS Grampian took a long time to recruit staff

He said: “Service and staffing pressures have been with us for several years and we have worked hard to expand our multi-professional workforce in the emergency department and redesign unscheduled care services.

“This includes consultants, doctors in training, nursing staff, allied health professionals (AHP) and additional roles such as physician associates and emergency nurse practitioners.

“Our consultant workforce has expanded but is not yet at full capacity. Our nursing and AHP staff numbers have also increased and are fully recruited.”

NHS Grampian has been asked to comment on Mr Stewart’s staffing concerns.