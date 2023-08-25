Budz Bar revamp sends readers on noughties nostalgia trip to days of 50p shots and ‘jugs of voddy Red Bull’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Budz Bar revamp sends readers on noughties nostalgia trip to days of 50p shots and ‘jugs of voddy Red Bull’

Plans for the dilapidated former pub have unlocked memories of high-spirited nights out...

By Ben Hendry
The long Budz Bar during its heyday.
The long Budz Bar during its heyday. Did you ever queue up here for a cut-price pitcher? Image: DC Thomson

Aberdeen’s Budz Bar could soon be revamped as a £2 million entertainment mecca – with “tech-infused” crazy golf, a posh cocktail bar and restaurant.

The news sparked excitement among many glad to see the crumbling city centre eyesore receive such a glittering makeover.

And the plans sparked a trip down memory lane among those of us old enough to hazily recall evenings in the nightspot.

It closed almost 17 years ago. That’s right, 17.

Budz Bar lives on in the memory of its many Aberdeen fans.

Budz Bar served its final shots at a time that now feels very different.

Recollections of skidding across its dancefloor or downing potent pitchers were readily shared as revellers of a certain vintage reminisced about youthful nights out.

So turn up the volume on your iPod’s noughties playlist, pop on your Ugg boots, and let’s see what they had to say…

‘It was heaving all the time!’

Commenting on the Evening Express Facebook page, Greg Robertson said the shiny new plans marked a “fair change from the sticky floors and jugs of vodka Red Bull”.

Tee Guthrie didn’t let the occasional loss of balance colour her thoughts on the venue.

She reminisced: “Another bar I fell down in a lot… Good memories.”

Budz Bar Aberdeen memories
Here is how the Justice Mill Lane entrance looks today. 

Marie Duncan added: “Oh man, takes me back, loved that bar, it was heaving all the time though!”

Kevin Brownlie wondered if businessmen would bring back the “epic jugs o’ vodka and Red Bull”.

Aberdeen Budz Bar memories
Will nostalgic punters approach this swish cocktail bar to ask a mixologist for a jug of vodka and Red Bull?

Sam Strickland is such a fan of Budz Bar he thinks the developers should actually ditch their £2 million plans and carry out a careful restoration instead.

He demanded: “Bring it back to how it used to be.”

Aberdeen fans share memories of Budz Bar’s ‘deadly dancefloor’

Some remembered its quirks with a smile…

Kerry Sutherland said: “The dancefloor in there was deadly when it was wet.”

Cyndi Wilson added: “My old haunt! Always a good bounce in there, even with the sticky floors.”

A Dracula poster on the building as it prepares to rise from the dead...
A Dracula poster on the building as it prepares to rise from the dead…

How much would a shot of vodka set you back at Budz Bar?

Many wistfully looked back on the pricing structure of the Union Street hostelry.

Indeed, Budz Bar gained a degree of infamy in 2007 when the Evening Express launched an investigation into attacks fuelled by bargain booze at city clubs.

It was a different time. 

Reporters found that a shot of vodka in Budz Bar would set you back a mere 69p.

That price was beaten by a Granite Mile rival, who poured out measures for 50p apiece.

This sort of offer came to an end when the Scottish Government put an end to happy hour deals in 2009.

Camera phones weren’t quite the same in 2007, as this footage of a gig at Budz  Bar proves: 

Aberdeen employees share Budz Bar memories

One former worker joined the chat on our social media channels.

She said: “Well well well, ain’t that a blast from the past… Served a few pains in the derriere in there, and many brilliant memories.”

Budz Bar Aberdeen memories
The building could do with a bit of TLC. 

Do you have memories of Budz Bar? Let us know in our comments section below

The bar is the oldest empty unit in Aberdeen city centre.

Our tracker provides ongoing updates on the state of Union Street and the surrounding area.

Read more about the new plans here:

Revealed: New Budz Bar plan could feature Tarragon restaurant, ‘floor is lava’ games room and ultra-modern crazy golf

