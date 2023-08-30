Aberdeen ETZ: Could St Fittick’s Park be saved after all?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen ETZ: Could St Fittick’s Park be saved after all?

A last ditch plan to save Torry's largest park from development for the Aberdeen energy transition zone is being hatched. Industry chiefs warn it could cost the city millions.

By Alastair Gossip
St Fittick's Park in Torry could yet be saved, Labour claim. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
St Fittick's Park in Torry could yet be saved, Labour claim. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

A glimmer of hope has emerged in the campaign to protect an Aberdeen park from industrial development.

St Fittick’s Park has been earmarked for the city’s energy transition zone, at the mouth of the new £400 million south harbour.

But The Press and Journal can exclusively reveal Labour will take an 11th-hour run at halting the lease of Torry’s cherished green space.

They also want to place stringent conditions on any terms for the Doonies Rare Breeds Farm site so it can’t be leased out below market rates.

ETZ Ltd, the non-profit pushing development, claims millions of pounds in investment would be at risk if the rug were pulled from underneath them.

Talks with a number of companies are already at an “advanced stage”, they have revealed – even before planning permission has been granted.

Claims: ‘St Fittick’s Park might be the most profitable site… but it’s not the only one’

Labour was running the council when the much-protested proposals were included in the draft local development plan in March 2020.

Despite fierce local opposition, warnings of the impact on health, a council election and a change of political leadership since, the site was confirmed in the final local development plan last December.

Protestors outside Aberdeen Town House last December promised will fight all the way to stop the ETZ development in the community green space. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Now, the SNP – led by Torry and Ferryhill councillor Christian Allard – and the Liberal Democrats are in joint administration.

And, it’s Labour who are leading the last-dash charge to save St Fittick’s from development.

The party’s Torry and Ferryhill councillor Simon Watson told The P&J: “Labour supports the principle of an ETZ.

“When we voted through the local development plan we did so on the knowledge that planning and policy are two separate matters.

“We don’t just need a transition to a green economy, we need it to be a just transition for the people of Torry.

“It might be the most profitable site but it is not the only one. We have never been told any credible information on potential investment.”

Labour's Torry and Ferryhill councillor Simon Watson said St Fittick's Park might be the "most profitable" site for the Aberdeen ETZ, but it wasn't the only one. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Labour’s Torry and Ferryhill councillor Simon Watson said St Fittick’s Park might be the “most profitable” site for the Aberdeen ETZ, but it wasn’t the only one. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Mr Watson highlighted land near the harbour, at Doonies, on the Altens industrial estate and specifically at the former Shell headquarters off Wellington Road as alternatives.

We recently visited Doonies ahead of its closure – you can read that here.

St Fittick’s Park marked for ETZ development – Labour claims that doesn’t matter

His group, the largest in opposition, will argue the council should not lease ETZ Ltd – the brainchild of oil and gas industry veteran Sir Ian Wood – the land at St Fittick’s.

Its future is set to be debated at a council meeting on September 11.

Labour argues the industrial zone can still go ahead without developing St Fittick’s.

And they say recent precedent has been set at Newhills – where the SNP declared there would be no housebuilding, despite Greenferns Landward being earmarked for homes.

They will call on councillors to begin formal dialogue with ETZ Ltd and Port of Aberdeen on the future of an energy transition zone without St Fittick’s at its centre.

And it looks like they will have the support of at least one Conservative councillor too.

Conservative Torry and Ferryhill councillor Michael Kusznir said building the Aberdeen ETZ in St Fittick's Park would be "unwarranted". Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Conservative Torry and Ferryhill councillor Michael Kusznir said building the Aberdeen ETZ in St Fittick’s Park would be “unwarranted”. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Tory Torry and Ferryhill member Michael Kusznir said: “While the ETZ is good for our city, building on the largest park in Torry is unwanted and unwarranted.

“Locals need to be listened to and the St Fittick’s Park site removed from the ETZ.

“Any community benefit package must run parallel with the ETZ and will never make up for such a substantial loss of green space.”

Quayside access for the Aberdeen ETZ is key, bosses say

But, with designs on a third of the park for quayside access, bosses at ETZ Ltd say otherwise.

Its location near the new harbour is vital to securing work in offshore wind, they claim.

There are hopes thousands of north-east jobs will be secured by establishing the ETZ as the Aberdeen economy moves past reliance on oil and gas.

Maggie McGinlay, chief executive of ETZ Ltd, warned millions in investment is on the line - with talks already at an "advanced stage". Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Maggie McGinlay, chief executive of ETZ Ltd, warned millions in investment is on the line – with talks already at an “advanced stage”. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Industry chiefs and government figures alike promise new work in burgeoning industries like floating wind and hydrogen if it goes ahead.

Chief executive of ETZ Ltd Maggie McGinlay told The P&J: “While we fully appreciate concerns about utilising any of the land at St Fittick’s, the ability to connect land with port assets, and transport large components to and from quayside, is a fundamental requirement so we can catalyse the further investment required to ensure Aberdeen is positioned to capitalise on the vast opportunities provided by green energies, particularly offshore wind.

“Indeed, we are in advanced discussions with a number of companies keen, subject to planning, to locate on the site for these very reasons.

“We urge councillors, who have previously backed the local development plan of which the council allocated land at St Fittick’s was included, to consider carefully the loss of millions of pounds of investment and hundreds of jobs that not developing this land would entail.”

Aberdeen Labour’s late St Fittick’s Park promise… a ‘cheap political stunt’?

Ms McGinlay highlighted the “extensive” community engagement on the plans, adding she “recognises the strength of sentiment”.

ETZ Ltd has promised to expand the East Tullos Burn, to invest in the celebrated wetlands and build a boardwalk there.

Ms McGinlay also told us of “extensive dialogue” with councillors, it is understood including Watson and Kusznir, that has been ongoing since plans emerged.

Council co-leader Christian Allard branded the move by Aberdeen Labour to block the leasing of St Fittick's Park for the ETZ as a "cheap political stunt". Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Council co-leader Christian Allard branded the move by Aberdeen Labour to block the leasing of St Fittick’s Park for the ETZ as a “cheap political stunt”. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

One Torry and Ferryhill councillor who seems unlikely to back up his Labour and Conservative colleagues is SNP council co-leader Christian Allard.

He said: “In March 2020, Labour and Conservative councillors made the decision to earmark this land for the development of the energy transition zone.

“The people of Aberdeen will see this announcement for what it is – a cheap political stunt.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Train at Huntly railway station.
Disruption on Aberdeen to Inverness trains due to tree on line
British Airways planes lined up with a view of the tails.
Air traffic control latest: What's the situation at Aberdeen and Inverness today?
Boob Ruddiman, of Burness Paull.
Burness Paull's Aberdeen team limbers up for high-profile presence at Offshore Europe
Taelor Shand
Aberdeenshire woman born without a womb puts pressure on government over fertility rights
Sharon McLean (left), aged 47, Donna Janse Van Rensburg, 44, and both from Aberdeen died in the fire. Image: Tayside Police.
Firm linked to hotel where Aberdeen sisters died in fire goes into liquidation
Police car at the scene of an incident.
Two people taken to hospital following crash near Inverurie
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Injured man not seen since 'disturbance' at Seaton Walk in Aberdeen is traced
Spectra festival of light.
Aberdeen’s festival of light Spectra announces partner for 10th edition of popular event
Wayne Fraser, from Mintlaw, has been charged with murdering his American wife Natalie Ryan-Fraser
911 operator gives evidence in US murder trial of Mintlaw man who allegedly shot…
One of the Aberdeen gritters spreading on Great Northern Road.
Explainer: Why some Aberdeen streets might not be gritted this winter