Major disruption is expected as the A947 between Dyce and Oldmeldrum has been closed in both directions due to a collision.

The incident happened at about 6.30am this morning, with a local diversion being put in place.

The A947 is a major route in the north-east, connecting Aberdeen to Banff via Newmachar, Oldmeldrum, Fyvie and Turriff.

The fire service confirmed that they are not at the scene.

More as we get it.