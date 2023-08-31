A947 closed at Newmachar due to collision

A major north-east road is closed following an early morning crash.

The A947 Aberdeen to Banff road is shut at Newmachar.

Emergency services were called to Oldmeldrum Road at 1am and the route remains shut between its junctions with Station Road and Kingseat Road.

A local diversion has been put in place.

A police spokeswoman said: “We received a report of a crash on Oldmeldrum Road, Newmachar, at around 1am on Thursday August 31.

“Emergency services are in attendance and the A947 is closed at Newmacher village. Diversions are in place.”

The fire service confirmed that they were not called to the scene.

More as we get it.