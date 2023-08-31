Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle on A947 at Newmachar

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle in an Aberdeenshire village.

The collision happened in Newmachar, on the A947 Aberdeen to Banff road, at about 1am today.

Emergency services were called to the scene, but the pedestrian could not be saved.

Collision investigations were carried out through the night, with the road shut between its junctions with Station Road and Kingseat Road.

Throughout today, officers were seen searching bins and gardens within the cordoned off area.

While police were at the scene, a local diversion was put in place during the closure.

A police spokeswoman said: “We received a report of a crash on Oldmeldrum Road, Newmachar, at around 1am on Thursday August 31.

“Emergency services are in attendance and the A947 is closed at Newmacher village. Diversions are in place.”