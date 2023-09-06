Rogue Aberdeen taxi driver ‘missed email warning’ before taking 40 illegal fares – and blasts council for not phoning instead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rogue Aberdeen taxi driver ‘missed email warning’ before taking 40 illegal fares – and blasts council for not phoning instead

Majid Ali said he was asleep following a night shift, and had no idea about the message saying his car needed an inspection.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
A taxi in Aberdeen city centre
Taxis sit at the rank on Aberdeen's Back Wynd. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

An Aberdeen taxi driver has been given a formal warning after taking on 40 unlawful fares earlier this year.

Majid Ali’s taxi inspection certificate expired earlier this year, meaning he wasn’t allowed to get behind the wheel again until it was checked and deemed roadworthy.

But he continued to use the car to transport customers – despite being warned not to do so.

Aberdeen City Council’s licensing team had emailed him about the potential risk of continuing to drive the vehicle – but Mr Ali claims he missed it as he was sleeping.

The breach was brought before the local authority’s licensing committee earlier today.

Pleading for leniency, a defiant Mr Ali insisted that the council “should have phoned him” rather than sending an email.

The miffed cabbie questioned why the council “couldn’t leave a simple voicemail” when his father in war-torn Kashmir manages to call.

Why do taxis need inspections?

Policy states that taxis must undergo two inspections a year.

This ensures vehicles are in a safe condition to be used by the public.

After a successful inspection, each licence holder is given a pass certificate that has an expiry date.

A taxi rank in Aberdeen city centre, where some of the illegal fares were carried out
Mr Ali carried out 40 hires despite being warned not to do so by council officers. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Mr Ali’s previous document expired on January 9.

The council advised him the following week that his certificate had expired and he should stay off the road until his vehicle was re-inspected.

Aberdeen taxi driver ‘didn’t notice email’ about re-inspection and the illegal fares

However, Mr Ali undertook 40 hires between Friday, January 20 and Sunday January 22 anyway.

The local authority sent him an email at 11.45am on Friday, January 20, which he missed as he was “asleep after finishing a night shift with Rainbow City Taxis”.

He said he didn’t notice the important message until Monday, when he immediately stopped using his car.

“I read my email and at the bottom it says that ‘you are not allowed to use your car, it is a criminal offence’,” Mr Ali told the committee.

‘My father in a warzone rings me, but council can’t leave a voicemail?’

As pass certificates have expiry dates, councillors questioned if Mr Ali had any reminders in place about them.

But he argued the local authority needed to do more to alert him instead.

Taxis on Back Wynd
Mr Ali missed the email warning sent by Aberdeen City Council as he was sleeping. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“The council never rang me, they just sent an email.

“I’m putting my hands up that it’s my responsibility to check emails but I’m just saying a phone call would help, or even a voice message as everyone else rings.

“British Gas rings me, my father from Kashmir in a warzone rings me, but Aberdeen council can’t leave a simple voicemail?”

He added: “I never read the email, that is my fault.

“‘I’m not pinning that on anyone but I think the licensing officer should have given me a phone call or even left a voice message.”

Do you think Mr Ali is in the right about the lack of warning? Let us know in our comments section below

Aberdeen taxi driver’s licence could have been taken away over illegal fares

Councillors agreed the offence wasn’t enough to warrant stripping the cabbie of his licence.

The Back Wynd taxi rank in Aberdeen city centre
The Back Wynd taxi rank in Aberdeen city centre. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Councillor Marie Boulton believed a formal warning was suitable, along with a reminder that the conditions of his licence were Mr Ali’s responsibility.

She said: “I don’t take it lightly when there’s a breach of conditions because I think they could have quite serious consequences.

“On this occasion, a formal warning will be sufficient and we take no further action after that.

“But it wouldn’t happen again if he appeared before us.”

Members of the committee unanimously agreed to issue the warning, which will remain on Mr Ali’s record for the next two years.

  • Take our Aberdeen taxi driver street knowledge test here.

Aberdeen taxi fares set to soar in effort to tackle driver shortages

