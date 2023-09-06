Aberdeen University proposes hydrogen ‘bank’ for UK North Sea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen University proposes hydrogen ‘bank’ for UK North Sea

Could wind farms' excess energy could be stored as hydrogen?

By Allister Thomas
Offshore wind turbine.
Giant floating wind farms are planned off the coast of Scotland. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

Aberdeen University is working on a project where hydrogen could be “banked” in depleted oil and gas reservoirs in the UK North Sea.

The technology would see green hydrogen, obtained through the electrolysis of water, stored offshore.

Huge offshore wind farms are planned for Scotland’s coast.

Electricity from these could be stored as hydrogen whenever production exceeds demand.

This in turn would avoid the need for constraint payments – made to developers by the UK Government to stop production at times to ease the burden on the national grid.

Potential ‘game-changer’

Prashant Jadhawar of Aberdeen University’s school of engineering is leading the hydrogen storage  project.

It could be a “game-changer” in helping Scotland meet its target of five gigawatts of green and low-carbon hydrogen production by 2030, he said.

He added: “This target relies on there being sufficient hydrogen storage capacity, which only subsurface geological formations such as depleted hydrocarbon reservoirs or aquifers can deliver on such a large terawatt (TWh) scale.

Our project offers a unique opportunity to help Scotland meet its hydrogen production targets.”

Prashant Jadhawar, Aberdeen University

“Through our current research, we have estimated up to a 20TWh hydrogen storage capacity, as well as the permanent sequestration of 50 million tons of CO2 in a single UKCS (UK continental shelf) reservoir  investigated so far.

“By offering the safe and effective storage of bulk quantities of hydrogen and CO2, our project offers a unique opportunity to help Scotland meet its hydrogen production targets, as well as offering the potential for Scotland to become a net exporter of hydrogen.”

Tanker carrying hydrogen.
Image: Shutterstock

Last week the Aberdeen-based Net Zero Technology Centre issued a scoping report for a £2 billion network of hydrogen pipelines linking Scotland to mainland Europe, potentially making the country a major exporter to the EU.

Aberdeen University’s project is supported by the NZTC, which is backed by the Scottish Government, Scottish Funding Council and Scottish Enterprise. Several North Sea operators, along with Scottish Gas Network Plc, BatiGea, UK Elixir consultants, and Flow Expertise are also supporting the work.

Mr Jadhawar will present his research in a session on hydrogen at the Offshore Europe conference in Aberdeen tomorrow, from 10am. He will give a further talk on the university’s stand (2E68) at 1pm.

