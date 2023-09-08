Temperatures set to rise up to 27C in Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Temperatures set to rise up to 27C in Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highlands

The warm weather will continue into the weekend.

By Shanay Taylor
North and north-east residents can expect a weekend of sunshine.
North and north-east residents can expect a weekend of sunshine. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Folks in Aberdeenshire, Highlands and Moray are expected to enjoy yet another weekend of sunshine, as the latest heatwave weather continues.

As the Met Office reported summer 2023 as the eighth warmest on record, the latest rise in temperatures suggests this will continue as we move into the weekend.

Most people across Grampian, the Highlands and islands should expect a sunny couple of days with scorching temperatures.

Today’s forecast is expected to be very hot with temperatures reaching as high as 27C in some parts.

Unseasonably high temperatures

September’s warm weather continues as an active tropical cyclone season in the North Atlantic has helped to amplify temperatures in the UK.

In addition to high daytime temperatures, some areas are in for more uncomfortably warm evenings, according to the Met Office.

Saturday will have a sunny start to the day in most parts, with a cloudy spell expected in the afternoon.

This could make it a rather humid day, with temperatures expected to be in the early 20s again.

Those who don’t like the sudden change in temperatures will be pleased to know that things are supposed to cool down from Sunday.

Although it will still be warm, parts of Grampian and the Highlands will be hit with some showers from Sunday afternoon into next week.

Where are the warmest spots?

Here is a list of the top temperatures in some of the locations across Aberdeenshire, Moray, the Highlands and islands this weekend:

Aberdeen – 21C
Stonehaven – 20C
Braemar – 25C
Aboyne – 26C
Peterhead – 21C
Elgin – 25C
Lossiemouth – 26C
Nairn – 25C
Inverness – 26C
Fort William – 26C
Ullapool – 25C
Aviemore – 27C
Thurso – 25C
Stornoway – 23C
Kirkwall- 23C
Lerwick – 20C

To stay up to date with all of the latest changes in weather, you can visit the Met Office website here or follow them on Twitter and Facebook for regular updates.

