Temperatures set to rise up to 27C in Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highlands

Folks in Aberdeenshire, Highlands and Moray are expected to enjoy yet another weekend of sunshine, as the latest heatwave weather continues.

As the Met Office reported summer 2023 as the eighth warmest on record, the latest rise in temperatures suggests this will continue as we move into the weekend.

Most people across Grampian, the Highlands and islands should expect a sunny couple of days with scorching temperatures.

Today’s forecast is expected to be very hot with temperatures reaching as high as 27C in some parts.

Unseasonably high temperatures

September’s warm weather continues as an active tropical cyclone season in the North Atlantic has helped to amplify temperatures in the UK.

In addition to high daytime temperatures, some areas are in for more uncomfortably warm evenings, according to the Met Office.

Saturday will have a sunny start to the day in most parts, with a cloudy spell expected in the afternoon.

How will it look where you are on Friday? 👀 Check out in the 4cast below 👇 pic.twitter.com/A8VqKDZTZ0 — Met Office (@metoffice) September 7, 2023

This could make it a rather humid day, with temperatures expected to be in the early 20s again.

Those who don’t like the sudden change in temperatures will be pleased to know that things are supposed to cool down from Sunday.

Although it will still be warm, parts of Grampian and the Highlands will be hit with some showers from Sunday afternoon into next week.

Where are the warmest spots?

Here is a list of the top temperatures in some of the locations across Aberdeenshire, Moray, the Highlands and islands this weekend:

Aberdeen – 21C

Stonehaven – 20C

Braemar – 25C

Aboyne – 26C

Peterhead – 21C

Elgin – 25C

Lossiemouth – 26C

Nairn – 25C

Inverness – 26C

Fort William – 26C

Ullapool – 25C

Aviemore – 27C

Thurso – 25C

Stornoway – 23C

Kirkwall- 23C

Lerwick – 20C

To stay up to date with all of the latest changes in weather, you can visit the Met Office website here or follow them on Twitter and Facebook for regular updates.