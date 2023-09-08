Temperatures set to rise up to 27C in Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highlands

Folks in Aberdeenshire, Highlands and Moray are expected to enjoy yet another weekend of sunshine, as the latest heatwave weather continues.
As the Met Office reported summer 2023 as the eighth warmest on record, the latest rise in temperatures suggests this will continue as we move into the weekend.
Most people across Grampian, the Highlands and islands should expect a sunny couple of days with scorching temperatures.
Today’s forecast is expected to be very hot with temperatures reaching as high as 27C in some parts.
Unseasonably high temperatures
September’s warm weather continues as an active tropical cyclone season in the North Atlantic has helped to amplify temperatures in the UK.
In addition to high daytime temperatures, some areas are in for more uncomfortably warm evenings, according to the Met Office.
Saturday will have a sunny start to the day in most parts, with a cloudy spell expected in the afternoon.
How will it look where you are on Friday? 👀
Check out in the 4cast below 👇 pic.twitter.com/A8VqKDZTZ0
— Met Office (@metoffice) September 7, 2023
This could make it a rather humid day, with temperatures expected to be in the early 20s again.
Those who don’t like the sudden change in temperatures will be pleased to know that things are supposed to cool down from Sunday.
Although it will still be warm, parts of Grampian and the Highlands will be hit with some showers from Sunday afternoon into next week.
Where are the warmest spots?
Here is a list of the top temperatures in some of the locations across Aberdeenshire, Moray, the Highlands and islands this weekend:
Aberdeen – 21C
Stonehaven – 20C
Braemar – 25C
Aboyne – 26C
Peterhead – 21C
Elgin – 25C
Lossiemouth – 26C
Nairn – 25C
Inverness – 26C
Fort William – 26C
Ullapool – 25C
Aviemore – 27C
Thurso – 25C
Stornoway – 23C
Kirkwall- 23C
Lerwick – 20C
To stay up to date with all of the latest changes in weather, you can visit the Met Office website here or follow them on Twitter and Facebook for regular updates.