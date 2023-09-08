Disruption at major Aberdeen roundabout after two-vehicle crash

Police are in attendance at a busy roundabout in Aberdeen after a two-vehicle crash happened just before 2pm this afternoon.

It happened at St Machar Roundabout at about 1.50pm, which connects Great Northern Road and St Machar Drive, with an Audi believed to be involved.

It is leading to disruption in the area, with traffic being tailed back to Great Northern Road – a major route in and out of the city as part of the A96.

A police spokesman said: “At around 1.50pm on Friday September 8, we received a report of a two-vehicle crash at St Machar Roundabout, Aberdeen.

“Officers remain at the scene.”

The fire and rescue service confirmed it is not in attendance.

More as we get it.