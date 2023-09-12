Reveller punched woman in the face after she struck him with her handbag

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Reveller punched woman in the face after she struck him with her handbag

Ryan Laird appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and admitted punching the woman so hard she fell back onto the pavement.

By David McPhee
Ryan Laird admitted punching a woman in the face on Crown Street, Aberdeen. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Ryan Laird admitted punching a woman in the face on Crown Street, Aberdeen. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.

An Aberdeen man sent a female reveller to the emergency room after she swatted him with her handbag outside a nightclub, a court has heard.

Ryan Laird appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and admitted punching the woman so hard she fell back onto the pavement after the pair got into a heated altercation.

She went to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI) for treatment, where she was left with a swollen face and had to have a gash on her head glued together by medics.

The 21-year-old’s solicitor told the court that the assault was in response to his client being struck with a handbag.

Woman had to go to hospital

Fiscal depute Georgia Laird told the court that at around 2am on July 15 this year the woman left a city centre nightclub and was standing on Crown Street when she noticed a fight had started.

Laird came over and stood in front of her and she shouted at him to go away.

“The accused punched her with a closed fist, which caused her to fall backwards onto the pavement,” Ms Laird said.

“He thereafter left the locus. As a result of the incident the complainer attended ARI where she was assessed and found to have swelling to her nose and was advised that she may have a concussion.”

Ms Laird also told the court that the woman was left with a 2cm laceration, which had to be closed with glue.

Laird, who was on bail at the time of the offence, pleaded guilty to one charge of assault.

‘In his view he was attacked first’

Defence agent Alex Burn told the court that his client had been out with friends when he was assaulted by the woman’s boyfriend.

“The complainer and her friend were shouting at him and he was repeatedly struck by a handbag – he got a black eye as a result of that.

“He accepts that he did punch her but in self-defence – he regrets it, but in his view, he was attacked first.

“He struck her once and did cause her to go to ARI.”

Sheriff Margaret Hodge pointed out to Laird that he already had a previous conviction for assault on his record, adding: “And now you’ve got another.”

She said: “Whatever your reasons for punching this person and however much you were provoked, punching someone on the head can result in them falling to the ground and they can die.

“It’s an incredibly foolish action.”

Sheriff Hodge fined Laird, of Ash-hill Drive, Aberdeen, a total of £380.

