Shock as report reveals children at risk of escaping from Torry and Northfield nurseries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Shock as report reveals children at risk of escaping from Torry and Northfield nurseries

At another Aberdeen venue, there were holes in a fence big enough for a child to slip through.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
Councillor Richard Brooks was left "stunned" by comments made about Walker Road Nursery. Image: Michael McCosh/DC Thomson
Councillor Richard Brooks was left "stunned" by comments made about Walker Road Nursery. Image: Michael McCosh/DC Thomson

Inspection reports indicating children are still at risk of leaving nurseries without staff noticing have left councillors “stunned”.

Inspectors carried out visits of six Aberdeen nurseries between May and July.

Members of the education committee have now met to discuss some of the alarming Care Inspectorate findings.

Ashen-faced Conservative councillor Richard Brooks said it was “quite challenging” to read the comments made in some of the worrying reports.

Nursery staff were ‘unaware’ child had gone missing

The Kincorth, Nigg and Cove member noted that Northfield’s Cummings Park, Walker Road and Kirkhill Primary nurseries were all rated “weak” by watchdogs.

Cummings Park Nursery in Northfield. Image: Google Street View

Mr Brooks said: “At Cummings Park, it talks about pallets being attached to the fence potentially increasing the risk for children to climb and leave unsupervised, which causes me concern.”

In particular, he said he was “absolutely stunned” with feedback given to the Torry nursery.

It stated that staff were “unaware” that a child had been missing for a “prolonged period of time” while inspectors visited in June.

The exterior of the Kirkhill School building in Kincorth.
Kirkhill School Nursery is located in the grounds of Kirkhill Primary School. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

They found the nursery had “several unlocked doors which children could access” and asked management to check staff were supervising youngsters at all times.

Mr Brooks also mentioned Kirkhill’s inspection report.

It highlighted the fact that gaps were found in the perimeter fence big enough for a child to escape.

‘Astonished’ reaction as children are still at risk of going missing

The concerned councillor asked what was being done about the issue.

He urged the local authority to avoid a repeat of the incident at Kingsford Nursery last year, where a toddler managed to slip out without staff noticing.

“Following what we’ve gone through with Kingsford, I’m astonished that we still have children at risk of going missing,” he said.

River Wood walked out of Aberdeen’s Kingsford Nursery without staff noticing. He is pictured with his mum Kayleigh. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

“Officers assured us that lessons had been learned, but these inspectorate reports suggest otherwise.”

In response, education director Eleanor Sheppard was adamant that teams were working “exceptionally hard” to put the situation right.

Director of education, Eleanor Sheppard. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

She also revealed that inspectors have been back to Cummings Park since the May trip and upgraded its setting rating to “adequate”.

Walker Road ‘moving in the right direction’

Headteacher of the Torry school, Ross Watson, attended the meeting to update councillors on the situation there.

He told the committee that improvements have been made since the inspection, with three of its gradings changed from weak to adequate.

Mr Watson said there was “an improving picture” thanks to assistance from the Care Inspectorate.

Walker Road Primary School in Torry. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

An action plan was created which has seen staff get more training and adjustments made in the nursery to ensure a similar incident won’t happen again.

Mr Watson added: “Obviously we are at adequate overall and that’s not where we would like to be, but it has been a positive summer period.

“Since schools have returned in August, it’s been a really positive start to the year and I can say with confidence that we are certainly moving in the right direction.”

Children allowed to wander around unsupervised at Aberdeen nursery according to recent report

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Michael Parker admitted three charges of sexual assault at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Pensioner groped pupils and mum in photo booth at school dance
A concept image of a redeveloped Aberdeen Market. Image: Supplied by Aberdeen City Council/Halliday Fraser Munro
10 food and drink units I want to see open in new Aberdeen Market…
Colin Mackay has slammed the "butchery" of the trees on Spademill Road. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen City Council accused of 'butchering' West End trees
The bedroom in Apartment 2, 10 North Silver Street Aberdeen
Luxurious Aberdeen apartment up for grabs for £320,000
Belmont Cinema
Aberdeen movie fans launching £2m plans to bring Belmont Cinema back to life
Raymond Adibe Chisom was back in court after he was found guilty of threatening behaviour towards his ex-partner.
Former law student who abused partner back in court for breaching order not to…
The cast will sing some of Bob Marley's biggest hits when the show arrives at P&J Live.
Everything you need to know about Legend – The Music of Bob Marley at…
Aberdeen band members from Glitz.
Aberdeen band Glitz record inspiring medley for Clan's 40th Birthday Ball
A Mini Cooper car in a ditch following a crash with a police car in the background
Two taken to hospital after car comes off road in A92 crash near Portlethen
Man admits drink driving offence Picture shows; Alasdair Imrie. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Joanne Warnock/DCT Media Date; 12/09/2023
Award-winning Aberdeen carer given driving ban after admitting string of offences

Conversation