Arenacross British Championship to make return to P&J Live in January

Arenacross, a high-octane mix of indoor motocross racing and freestyle, will return to P&J Live in Aberdeen for two nights in January.

Rounds five and six of the Arenacross British Championship presented by Fix Auto UK will take place at the venue on January 26-27 2024.

Presale tickets for the event go on sale on Thursday at 10am for previous ticket holders.

Fans are invited to register in order get a 20% discount when presale tickets go on sale this Saturday at 10am, while Three customers can get access to these tickets on Friday at 10am.

The 2023 edition of Arenacross marked the first time the series was classed as an official British Championship by the Auto-Cycle Union (ACU), with the event coming to Aberdeen for the first time in January.

The 2024 championship opened with the brand-new showpiece event the Arenacross Festival at Bolesworth Castle in Cheshire at weekend.

‘Rock the foundations of P&J Live’

Since it started over a decade ago, the series has been thrilling crowds across the UK and has staged around 70 adrenaline-fuelled shows, entertaining over 300,000 fans in the process.

Arenacross promoter and Bolesworth events managing director, Matt Bates said: “Aberdeen has quickly become one of our favourite venues to visit following its debut earlier this year and it’s safe to say we can’t wait to return to rock the foundations of P&J Live again in January.

“Excitement for the new Arenacross British Championship presented by Fix Auto UK is really ramping up. We encourage Arenacross fans old and new to make sure to register now to make sure they enjoy the benefit of the 20% discount.”

Head of entertainment, exhibitions and marketing at P&J Live, Louise Stewart added: “We are really looking forward to welcoming Arenacross back to P&J Live in 2024 after an action-packed couple of days at the start of this year.

“Aberdeen will be the only place in Scotland where you can see the incredible FMX stunts and heart pumping racing. Ideal for families and Motocross fans – the racers will have you on the edge of your seat from start to finish.”