Disabled Aberdeen mum near breaking point over illicit parking outside her home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Disabled Aberdeen mum near breaking point over illicit parking outside her home

Kelly Ross says non-blue badge drivers pull into the space as soon as she leaves.

By Louise Glen
Kelly Burns wants to have an allocated parking space in Aberdeen.
Kelly Ross would like an allocated parking space outside her home in Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.

A disabled Aberdeen mum says she feels like she is being forced out of her home by people parking illegally outside her house.

Kelly Ross has a complex medical condition which means she struggles to walk unaided for any length of time.

This means if she is unable to park close to her house, she feels stranded in her car.

While there is a space right outside her house, she says people without blue badges frequently move into the disabled space as soon as Kelly pulls out.

The 47-year-old mum of one says she is now practically housebound as she faces a daily struggle to park outside her home in Rona Place.

She says the council, the factor Grampian Housing Association, and her own housing association, Castlehill, are all unable to help.

She says the situation is so extreme she feels she will need to move out of her home of 10 years to have a house with an allocated space.

Disabled parking space is not allocated to one driver

Rules which were once in place allowing her to have her own space in Rona Place have since changed and disabled spaces are now open to anyone with a blue badge to park in.

There is no allocated disabled parking spaces in Rona Place in Aberdeen.
There are no allocated parking spaces outside homes in Rona Place in Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.

Kelly said she felt that was fair, however, struggles with people who use it without a blue badge or a disabled passenger with them.

Things have got so bad that Kelly’s teenage son has even offered to carry his mum to the house when they can not park near it.

Kelly, who uses crutches to walk, said she is at “breaking point”.

She said: “I am coming to The Press and Journal because I feel like I have exhausted every other avenue.

“I have the police and the community wardens telling me that I need an allocated space – but when I approached Aberdeen City Council or the factor or my housing association they tell me there is nothing they can do.”

Kelly describes a situation where she now feels she can not leave her house for fear she won’t get back into the car space and be left stranded in her car.

Aberdeen City Council has said there is nothing it can do

She said: “I have CCTV in my house for security and one of them picks up the parking place. I can see that as soon as I pull out of the space – someone else pulls in.

“I have tried to talk to my neighbours to come to an agreement – but they will not budge – if they see an empty space they will pull in. Around 100 people in houses surrounding the area.

“The thing is, I think that sometimes people are seeing me move and are deliberately moving into the space. I have watched it happen for so long now – I don’t know what else to do.”

The official bodies who deal with parking, she says, are at a loss about what to do. The council has no jurisdiction because the land the car is parked on is not an adopted road.

In my XL Bully Story the groomers is called Bonnie Barks not Dandie Dogs!
There are no allocated parking places for householders in Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.

She said: “So, I don’t know what to do next. It is just incredibly unfair that this is happening.”

We have asked Aberdeen City Council, Castlehill Housing Association and Grampian Housing Association if they will consider allocating a parking space to Kelly.

Who is entitled to a blue badge?

According to The Scottish Government, the Blue Badge Scheme is designed to help disabled people who have severe mobility problems lead independent lives by knowing that when they reach a destination, either as a driver or passenger, they will be able to park near a venue and therefore have easier access to the services they want to use.

It isn’t to provide free parking.

The blue badge parking concessions only allow badge holders to park on-street. They
don’t apply to off-street privately operated car parks, such as supermarket car parks or
on privately owned roads, such as those you find at airports.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Breaking news image.
Busy A92 route into Aberdeen closed after crash
Spike the Cactus.
Spike needs you! New voice needed for famous Aberdeen cactus
Members of the public can have their say on the new bus gates. Image: Roddie Reid / DC Thomson
Aberdeen bus gates: How YOU can tell the council what you think and make…
Myles Edwards with Faith Jemutai in Kenya. Pic: Gathimba Edwards Foundation.
Myles Edwards is running the extra miles to help Kenyan children get a good…
RNLI Stonehaven and Aberdeen were called to attend. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Sea and air search launched south of Aberdeen for vessel actually in Bulgaria
Sodexo catering offshore.
What is the food like on a North Sea oil platform?
Westhill Recycling Centre
Westhill Recycling Centre closed following reports of skip fire
Valaris 121.
Health and safety chiefs issue fresh warning in missing North Sea worker probe
Peterhead busker Craig Watson with the new bandstand at Drummers Corner. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson
Busker refuses to use £400,000 Peterhead bandstand as locals offer mixed views
Andrew Shepherd, the Aberdeen lodger who assaulted his landlord
Ungrateful lodger throttled his landlord and broke her wrist