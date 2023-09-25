Aberdeenshire school strikes confirmed: Here’s a list of those set to close this week

Some schools across Aberdeenshire will close for up to three days this week due to strike action.

It comes as discussions over a pay dispute for thousands of non-teaching school staff across the country have been ongoing for months.

Leaving primary and secondary schools to close from Tuesday, September 26 to Thursday, September 28.

The strike action affects early learning staff, support staff, and other key workers, including administrators, janitors, and cleaning and catering teams.

Aberdeen City, Aberdeenshire, Highland, Moray, Orkney, Shetland, and Western Isles councils are all affected.

Pupils face up to three days of no school due to strikes

Here is a list of Aberdeenshire schools set to close:

Aberchirder Primary School – partial closure for pupils, the nursery will operate on reduced hours and will run from 8.00am.

Arduthie School – is closed to all nursery and primary 4-7 pupils.

Ballogie Primary School and Nursery – closed to all pupils on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Banff Academy – closed to pupils.

Buchanhaven Primary School and ELC- will be closed to all pupils, but the school has not specified if it will close for the three days of strike action.

Clerkhill School – closed to pupils all pupils.

Crimond School – closed to pupils all pupils.

Dunnottar School – will be closed to all pupils. But, it has not been confirmed if the school will close from Tuesday to Wednesday.

Echt School Nursery – closed until Friday, school remains open.

Ellon Academy – school is open, and any pupils impacted by strikes have been informed.

Finzean School – closed to all pupils until Friday.

Fraserburgh Academy – will open to S4-S6 pupils only on Tuesday as S1-S3 pupils are asked to log on online and follow their usual timetable. However, the school will close to all learners on Wednesday and Thursday.

Fraserburgh South Park School – nursery closed on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday while primary classes go ahead.

Gordon Primary School- will be closed to all pupils between Tuesday and Thursday.

Insch School – will open to P3M P3/4 P4S and P4/5C classes only on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. The nursery will close.

Inverallochy School – nursery closed on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday while primary classes go ahead.

Inverurie Academy – will be closed to all pupils from Tuesday to Thursday.

Kintore School – closed to all pupils

Kemnay Primary School– the nursery will close due to industrial action, but the school will open as normal to staff and pupils. However, it has not been confirmed if the school will close for three days.

Lairhillock School – Nursery closed, primary school open with some exceptions notified to pupils.

Laurencekirk Primary School and Nursery – closed to all pupils on Tuesday September 26.

Lochpots School – the school will be closed to pupils only on Tuesday. It has not yet been confirmed if the school will close on Wednesday and Thursday.

Longside School – will be closed to all pupils. But, it has not been confirmed if the school will close from Tuesday to Wednesday.

Macduff Primary School – the nursery will be closed on Tuesday but the primary school will remain open. It has not yet been confirmed if the school will close on Wednesday and Thursday.

Mackie Academy – will open to S4-S6 students only on Tuesday. It has not been confirmed if the school will open on Wednesday and Thursday yet.

Mearns Academy – will be closed to pupils in S1 and S2 on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Meethill School – will be closed to pupils only. However, it has not yet been confirmed if it will close on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Meiklemill School – school only be open for primary 1, primary 1/2 and primary 2 today.

Meldrum School– open to P1-3 only on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday this week. Closed for nursery, enhanced provision and P4-7.

Midmill Nursery – closed to all pupils.

Mill O’ Forest Primary School and Nursery – closed to all pupils on Tuesday

Mintlaw Academy – closed to S1 pupils while other age groups will operate as normal.

Mintlaw Primary School – school is only open to pupils in P5, P6 and P7 today

Newtonhill School – the nursery will be closed alongside primary one to four pupils between Tuesday to Thursday. The school will remain open as normal for Primary five to seven pupils.

Peterhead Academy – closed to pupils in S2 and S3

Peterhead Central School and Nursery – closed to all pupil today

Portlethen Academy – closed to S4-6 who will log on via virtual learning, while S1-3 will still attend in-person lessons.

Portlethen School- will be closed to all primary and nursery pupils between Tuesday and Thursday.

Rathen Primary School – closed to all pupils.

Rothienorman School – nursery closed.

Rosehearty School – the nursery will be closed on Tuesday but they will review the situation for Wednesday at 4pm tomorrow.

Sandhaven School – the school and nursery will be closed to all pupils on Tuesday. It has not yet been confirmed if the school will close on Wednesday and Thursday.

St Andrew’s School, Inverurie – closed to all pupils.

St Cyrus School – closed to all pupils.

Strathburn School – open to pupils in P1, P5, P6 and P7.

Stuartfield School – closed to pupils on Tuesday.

Torphins Primary School – nursery closed to all pupils.

Turriff Primary School – will close to pupils only on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Westhill Primary School – closed to pupils today. Nursery class will be open from 9am to 3pm only.

Whitehills School Nursery – will be closed to nursery pupils only on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

To find out if your child is affected by the strikes, visit the Aberdeenshire Council website.