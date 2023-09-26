How Storm Agnes will affect your area as 80mph wind warning issued

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How Storm Agnes will affect your area as 80mph wind warning issued

Exposed coastal areas could see gusts, while rain will batter parts of the lower Highlands and Argyll.

By Louise Glen
Boddam Lighthouse in Aberdeenshire is set to be hit by stong winds and rain.
The Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning for wind covering large parts of the north and north-east, including Boddam Lighthouse in Aberdeenshire. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.

Storm Agnes has been named by the Met Office as the deep area of low pressure that will impact much of the UK on Wednesday and into Thursday.

It will move into western areas of the UK and Ireland on Wednesday, with the strongest winds most likely on Irish Sea coasts, though it will be a widely windy day across the UK.

A yellow warning for wind has been issued for a large area of the north and north-east, with a rain warning also issued for parts of Scotland.

Warnings will continue to be reviewed in the coming days as the exact track and strength of Storm Agnes becomes clearer.

Roads and bridges likely to close

The wind warning highlights the chance of some damage to buildings from strong winds, as well as the possibility of power cuts for some.

Transport disruption is also likely, with some roads and bridges likely to close.

Storm Agnes is the first named storm of the storm naming season, which runs from September to August the following year.

Met Office chief meteorologist Steve Ramsdale said: “While the precise track and depth of Storm Agnes is still being determined, there’s a high likelihood of wind gusts around 50 to 60mph for some inland areas.

“Exposed coastal areas could see gusts of 65-75 mph with a small chance of a few places seeing around 80mph.

“As well as some very strong winds for many, Storm Agnes will also bring some heavy rain, with the highest totals more likely in Scotland, northern England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

“Around 60mm of rain is possible in a few places over high ground in Scotland.”

Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire will be “very windy”

Weather in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire will be “very windy” from Wednesday and into Thursday,

Wednesday will see a dry and bright start with sunny spells.

However, it will turn wet and very windy during the day, with gales or severe gale southeasterly winds developing later.

Again there will be early gales or severe gales on Thursday, then a lot of dry and bright weather with winds slowly easing.

On Friday and Saturday, sunny spells are forecast.

Moray will see the worst of Storm Agnes on Thursday

Moray will see a dry and bright start with sunny spells tomorrow.

However, it will turn wet and very windy during the day, gale or severe gale southeasterly winds developing later. Maximum temperature 15 °C.

People in Elgin strugglng in heavy winds.
Heavy rain and winds are forecast over parts of Moray from Wednesday. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

There will be early gales or severe gales on Thursday, then a lot of dry and bright weather with winds slowly easing.

Mainly dry Friday and Saturday with bright or sunny spells.

Flood alert in Western Isles

People in the Western Isles should expect a bright and sunny start, but the weather will take a turn for the worst during the day.

Thursday will see severe gales with rain at times.

By Friday it will still be wet and windy.

A flood alert is in place in the isles for today, Tuesday.

A spokesman for SEPA said: “Heavy rain may affect the area during Tuesday.

“There is a risk of flooding from rivers and surface water from Tuesday morning until Tuesday evening.

“Impacts such as flooding of low-lying land and roads, disruption to travel and localised property flooding are possible.”

Wet and windy in Highlands and islands

Storm Agnes will bring wet and windy weather from the south during the day.

The maximum temperature in the region will be 15C.

Severe gales are likely on Thursday with rains or showers.

People sheltering under an umbrella in windy weather.
The Met Office has warned that bad weather will hit the north Scotland. Image: DC Thomson.

Still windy on Friday, with occasional showers.

By Saturday winds will be easing.

Bright and stormy in Orkney and Shetland

With a maximum temperature of 15C in the isles, Wednesday is likely to be dry and bright during daylight hours with sunny spells and mainly moderate winds.

But it will turn wet and windy during the evening.

Rain or showers on Thursday, with south-westerly gales for a time.

Bright with strong southwest winds and a scattering of showers on Friday.

Mainly dry with winds easing on Saturday.

‘Very windy” weather in Argyll

Wednesday will see a dry and bright start. However, as storm Agnes strikes it will turn wet and very windy during the day,

There will be strong to gale-force southeasterly winds developing, and severe gales around the coast later.

The maximum temperature will be 15C.

Early gales or severe gales and rain on Thursday, then a lot of dry and bright weather with winds slowly easing.

Mainly dry on Friday and Saturday with sunny spells.

