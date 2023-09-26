How Storm Agnes will affect your area as 80mph wind warning issued

Storm Agnes has been named by the Met Office as the deep area of low pressure that will impact much of the UK on Wednesday and into Thursday.

It will move into western areas of the UK and Ireland on Wednesday, with the strongest winds most likely on Irish Sea coasts, though it will be a widely windy day across the UK.

A yellow warning for wind has been issued for a large area of the north and north-east, with a rain warning also issued for parts of Scotland.

Warnings will continue to be reviewed in the coming days as the exact track and strength of Storm Agnes becomes clearer.

Roads and bridges likely to close

The wind warning highlights the chance of some damage to buildings from strong winds, as well as the possibility of power cuts for some.

Transport disruption is also likely, with some roads and bridges likely to close.

Storm Agnes is the first named storm of the storm naming season, which runs from September to August the following year.

Met Office chief meteorologist Steve Ramsdale said: “While the precise track and depth of Storm Agnes is still being determined, there’s a high likelihood of wind gusts around 50 to 60mph for some inland areas.

“Exposed coastal areas could see gusts of 65-75 mph with a small chance of a few places seeing around 80mph.

“As well as some very strong winds for many, Storm Agnes will also bring some heavy rain, with the highest totals more likely in Scotland, northern England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

#StormAgnes has been named and is forecast to bring strong winds and heavy rain to much of the UK later on Wednesday and into Thursday Stay #WeatherAware pic.twitter.com/KxU5aqsaDR — Met Office (@metoffice) September 25, 2023

“Around 60mm of rain is possible in a few places over high ground in Scotland.”

Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire will be “very windy”

Weather in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire will be “very windy” from Wednesday and into Thursday,

Wednesday will see a dry and bright start with sunny spells.

However, it will turn wet and very windy during the day, with gales or severe gale southeasterly winds developing later.

Again there will be early gales or severe gales on Thursday, then a lot of dry and bright weather with winds slowly easing.

On Friday and Saturday, sunny spells are forecast.

Moray will see the worst of Storm Agnes on Thursday

Moray will see a dry and bright start with sunny spells tomorrow.

However, it will turn wet and very windy during the day, gale or severe gale southeasterly winds developing later. Maximum temperature 15 °C.

There will be early gales or severe gales on Thursday, then a lot of dry and bright weather with winds slowly easing.

Mainly dry Friday and Saturday with bright or sunny spells.

Flood alert in Western Isles

People in the Western Isles should expect a bright and sunny start, but the weather will take a turn for the worst during the day.

Thursday will see severe gales with rain at times.

By Friday it will still be wet and windy.

A flood alert is in place in the isles for today, Tuesday.

A spokesman for SEPA said: “Heavy rain may affect the area during Tuesday.

“There is a risk of flooding from rivers and surface water from Tuesday morning until Tuesday evening.

“Impacts such as flooding of low-lying land and roads, disruption to travel and localised property flooding are possible.”

Wet and windy in Highlands and islands

Storm Agnes will bring wet and windy weather from the south during the day.

The maximum temperature in the region will be 15C.

Severe gales are likely on Thursday with rains or showers.

Still windy on Friday, with occasional showers.

By Saturday winds will be easing.

Bright and stormy in Orkney and Shetland

With a maximum temperature of 15C in the isles, Wednesday is likely to be dry and bright during daylight hours with sunny spells and mainly moderate winds.

But it will turn wet and windy during the evening.

Rain or showers on Thursday, with south-westerly gales for a time.

Bright with strong southwest winds and a scattering of showers on Friday.

Mainly dry with winds easing on Saturday.

‘Very windy” weather in Argyll

Wednesday will see a dry and bright start. However, as storm Agnes strikes it will turn wet and very windy during the day,

There will be strong to gale-force southeasterly winds developing, and severe gales around the coast later.

The maximum temperature will be 15C.

Early gales or severe gales and rain on Thursday, then a lot of dry and bright weather with winds slowly easing.

Mainly dry on Friday and Saturday with sunny spells.