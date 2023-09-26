On the picket line with ‘underpaid and undervalued’ Aberdeenshire school staff ‘fighting for what’s right’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

On the picket line with ‘underpaid and undervalued’ Aberdeenshire school staff ‘fighting for what’s right’

Non-teaching staff across the country are taking strike action after Unison rejected the latest pay offer from Cosla.

By Ellie Milne & Lottie Hood
Three Unison members holding signs at the Peterhead Academy picket line
Support staff from across Aberdeenshire stood at the picket line outside Peterhead Academy on Tuesday morning. Image: Japserimage.

As strike action closes many schools across much of Scotland, school support staff in Aberdeenshire are taking a stand.

Outside Peterhead Academy this morning was a flag and whistle-decked picket line, occupied by unionised workers demanding better pay.

The Unison members voted to walk out after rejecting the latest pay offer from Cosla, which was accepted by other GMB and Unite.

According to the government body’s new offer, staff will see their pay rise between 6.05 and 9.59%.

The lowest-paid workers working 37 hours a week will see their salary increase from £20,933 to £22,939 in 2023/2024.

Amongst the cheering, boisterous crowd gathered in Peterhead this morning are many women who say they are struggling to make ends meet.

Unison members striking outside Peterhead Academy
Support staff wave at a passing car. Image: Jasperimage.

Staff from several schools including Anna Ritchie School, Dales Park School and Buchanhaven Primary are amongst the group.

Speaking to a group of Pupil Support Assistants (PSAs) from Dales Park School, it’s clear turning up today was not an easy choice.

Susan Davidson said: “The pay is the same as what it was 20 years ago, aye it’s gone up a couple of pennies.

“We’re here just to fight for what’s right, fair pay.”

Support staff held up signs on the picket line. Image: Japserimage.

While their love for the kids and work is evident, they said the pay is not enough.

Ms West said: “I don’t think we’ve had any thanks for what we do every day and then when the occasion arises, we do step up for the bairns because that’s what we’re about.

“It would just be nice if it was acknowledged.

“It’s just the lack of acknowledgement and just feeling underpaid and undervalued.”

‘They asked us to step up for the kids but nobody stepped up for us’

Throughout Covid, a lot of support staff were asked to continue to come into schools to look after children of frontline workers or vulnerable children who had to be taken out of the home environment.

Called hubs, a lot of PSAs looked after groups of children from across different schools.

Gillian West and Elizabeth Milne in Peterhead. Image: Lottie Hood/DC Thomson.

Elizabeth Milne, 57, from Buchanhaven Primary School said: “They asked us to step up for the kids but nobody stepped up for us.

“The thing is it’s the kid’s future it’s the future of our country actually that we’re fighting for.

“Nobody asked are you ok?

“They just left us there basically scrabbling for pennies and it’s nae right. We’ve got a high-pressure job.”

Gillian West, 51, from Meethill School, added: “When everyone else was shut in, we were expected to go out.

“It was kids we didn’t even know because it was kids from across the town so it was really nerve-wracking.”

On the picket line outside Peterhead Academy. Image: Jasperimage.

Latest on pay negotiations

Unison represents 31,000 non-teaching staff across Scotland and the action has led to the closure of several schools.

Pay negotiations for thousands of non-teaching school staff have been ongoing for months.

Strike action outside Peterhead Academy
Unison members will strike over the next three days. Image: Japerimage.

Graham Wilson, vice chairman of Unison Aberdeenshire, said the people on today’s picket line – support assistants, technicians, cleaners, janitors – are the “glue that holds the schools together”.

“They have been underpaid and undervalued by local authorities,” he said.

“The offer didn’t go far enough but also one of the biggest concerns for us was the fact that there’s been no new money found for that offer which would indicate that there’s going to be job cuts and job losses and that’s not something that Unison’s prepared to stand for.

“There’s a number of people in this group here who would have two or three jobs just to make ends meet.

“And with the rate of inflation being so unstable, why shouldn’t our important support staff within schools be treated with the same respect and thought as our teachers?

“We wouldn’t do it if we didn’t have to.

“We want to go to our work and get a fair day’s wage for the work that we do.”

Cosla’s Resources Spokesperson Councillor Katie Hagmann said on Thursday: “We have met every ask of our Trade Union colleagues throughout these negotiations and this best and final offer was made on the basis that strikes would be suspended.

“We absolutely value all our Local Government Workforce and throughout these negotiations Council Leaders have re-iterated the value we place on the Workforce and the work that they do.

“It is totally unacceptable that with such a significant offer on the table that our Trade Union colleagues are putting our communities and our young people through the turmoil of strikes.”

Conversation