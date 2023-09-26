Neighbour complaints scupper deal to reopen Aberdeen’s Nox as ‘family friendly’ venue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Neighbour complaints scupper deal to reopen Aberdeen’s Nox as ‘family friendly’ venue

The venue is presently mothballed, but owner Nick Wood hopes to reopen it with a different feel in the future.

By Ben Hendry
The bar at Nox nightclub in Aberdeen's Justice Mill Lane. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson, 2018.
The bar at Nox nightclub in Aberdeen's Justice Mill Lane. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

A deal to reopen Aberdeen’s mothballed Nox nightclub “completely fell apart” after potential partners learned about extreme complaints from neighbours.

The Justice Mill Lane venue has lain dormant, bar the occasional special event, since Covid forced it to close.

Owners the Signature Group, who also run the nearby Spiritualist cocktail bar, say it still has an uncertain future – with no clear plans to breathe new life into it.

Nox on Justice Mill Lane was previously the home of the Holburn Free Church. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson

The firm has now been given permission for a string of changes should it ever reopen.

Lawyers say its best chance of turning a profit would be as a more “family friendly” premises.

But they had to overcome a barrage of complaints from angry neighbours to convince the local authority’s licensing chiefs to approve their proposals.

And solicitor Caroline Loudon revealed that a deal to revive the venue collapsed last week when the scale of the local opposition to the nightclub became clear.

Why did deal to reopen Nox under new management fall apart?

The Signature Group was appealing for permission to open up Nox earlier, should the venue ever be brought back to life.

It could start serving customers as early as 11am from Sunday to Thursday, and from noon on Friday and Saturday.

Neighbours reacted furiously, raising concerns that an extra hour of drinking could result in “even more” inebriated individuals “vomiting and urinating” on streets.

Nox neighbours have often raised concerns about anti-social behaviour. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson

Licensing specialist Ms Loudon argued that bosses in fact want to attract quite the opposite sort of trade, as she lifted the lid on the impact of those “whipped up” complaints.

Becoming “emotional”, the lawyer said: “I thought this application would be uncontroversial.

“I was rather taken aback by the objections, some of which I was not aware of until last Thursday.

“We had been in discussion with new tenants for Nox, and they pulled out as a result, they have been extremely damaging.”

She added: “I can’t tell you what Thursday was like, with that deal absolutely falling apart purely as a result of these people coming forward.”

Aberdeen owners say they don’t want Nox to remain closed

Ms Loudon added that Signature Group “would like to reopen Nox”, which she described as a “beautiful venue”.

Aberdeen Licensing Board convener Neil Copland led calls to approve the Nox changes. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson

However, due to the perilous state of the night-time economy, they would prefer to operate it as more of a “family friendly” venue serving up meals during the day.

The plans, which could ultimately see it open seven-days-a-week, will also allow it to host receptions or club meetings and show live sport.

In response to police concerns, the owners have dropped plans to add outdoor seating at Nox.

Could closed Nox be reborn as new Aberdeen family favourite?

The lawyer added: “The company has owned Nox since 2013, and we want to make it a more family friendly venue with these facilities.

“The costs associated with it are so high, these changes could make it fit in with the community and fit in with the Aberdeen market.

“Everybody is having to adapt, we simply want to be able to do that… We had somebody willing to pivot with us and unfortunately we lost them.”

An empty sofa in the now-closed Nox nightclub in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The licensing board unanimously granted permission for the changes.

Owners are now allowed to host table tennis, charity nights, quiz nights, magicians, auctions, wine/beer tastings, cabaret shows and electronic darts.

Similar changes at The Spiritualist were also approved, after Ms Loudon explained that it is “not profitable, but manages to break even”.

Read more about the Aberdeen neighbours’ campaign to keep Nox closed here.

