Neighbour complaints scupper deal to reopen Aberdeen’s Nox as ‘family friendly’ venue

A deal to reopen Aberdeen’s mothballed Nox nightclub “completely fell apart” after potential partners learned about extreme complaints from neighbours.

The Justice Mill Lane venue has lain dormant, bar the occasional special event, since Covid forced it to close.

Owners the Signature Group, who also run the nearby Spiritualist cocktail bar, say it still has an uncertain future – with no clear plans to breathe new life into it.

The firm has now been given permission for a string of changes should it ever reopen.

Lawyers say its best chance of turning a profit would be as a more “family friendly” premises.

But they had to overcome a barrage of complaints from angry neighbours to convince the local authority’s licensing chiefs to approve their proposals.

And solicitor Caroline Loudon revealed that a deal to revive the venue collapsed last week when the scale of the local opposition to the nightclub became clear.

Why did deal to reopen Nox under new management fall apart?

The Signature Group was appealing for permission to open up Nox earlier, should the venue ever be brought back to life.

It could start serving customers as early as 11am from Sunday to Thursday, and from noon on Friday and Saturday.

Neighbours reacted furiously, raising concerns that an extra hour of drinking could result in “even more” inebriated individuals “vomiting and urinating” on streets.

Licensing specialist Ms Loudon argued that bosses in fact want to attract quite the opposite sort of trade, as she lifted the lid on the impact of those “whipped up” complaints.

Becoming “emotional”, the lawyer said: “I thought this application would be uncontroversial.

“I was rather taken aback by the objections, some of which I was not aware of until last Thursday.

“We had been in discussion with new tenants for Nox, and they pulled out as a result, they have been extremely damaging.”

She added: “I can’t tell you what Thursday was like, with that deal absolutely falling apart purely as a result of these people coming forward.”

Aberdeen owners say they don’t want Nox to remain closed

Ms Loudon added that Signature Group “would like to reopen Nox”, which she described as a “beautiful venue”.

However, due to the perilous state of the night-time economy, they would prefer to operate it as more of a “family friendly” venue serving up meals during the day.

The plans, which could ultimately see it open seven-days-a-week, will also allow it to host receptions or club meetings and show live sport.

In response to police concerns, the owners have dropped plans to add outdoor seating at Nox.

Could closed Nox be reborn as new Aberdeen family favourite?

The lawyer added: “The company has owned Nox since 2013, and we want to make it a more family friendly venue with these facilities.

“The costs associated with it are so high, these changes could make it fit in with the community and fit in with the Aberdeen market.

“Everybody is having to adapt, we simply want to be able to do that… We had somebody willing to pivot with us and unfortunately we lost them.”

The licensing board unanimously granted permission for the changes.

Owners are now allowed to host table tennis, charity nights, quiz nights, magicians, auctions, wine/beer tastings, cabaret shows and electronic darts.

Similar changes at The Spiritualist were also approved, after Ms Loudon explained that it is “not profitable, but manages to break even”.

