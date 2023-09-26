Aberdeen’s flagship M&S given permission to sell Prosecco amid pleas not to close St Nicholas branch

Marks and Spencer bosses are rolling out plans to boost takings at their flagship Aberdeen store as uncertainty lingers around its future.

Many loyal customers, neighbouring businesses and local politicians are “holding their breath” amid speculation M&S could be looking to give up its home of many decades.

There are fears bosses are considering “consolidating” its city centre presence by expanding its Union Square branch.

Despite this, management today spoke of their desire to bring more people into the landmark St Nicholas Square outlet.

Mulled wine could be among alcohol on offer at Aberdeen M&S cafe

They hope to achieve this by selling glasses of wine with meals, including a special offer which could see afternoon teas served with a glass of fizz.

And Christmas shoppers could be given the chance to rest their weary limbs while enjoying a glass of mulled wine along with their mince pie.

Manager of the Aberdeen store, Ash Stark, appeared alongside an M&S licensing lawyer at the council meeting.

They explained it would not alter the nature of the popular shop, or encourage “a different clientele” to visit.

Mr Stark said: “We hope this will generate further sales within our store.”

The licensing board unanimously approved the application.

‘There are always rumours of M&S consolidating…’

Councillor Marie Boulton later told us of her hopes the flagship M&S will have a long shelf life.

Mrs Boulton said “many residents and surrounding businesses” who rely on the branch are “holding their breath fearful of M&S consolidating in Union Square”.

She continued: “Marks and Spencer at St Nicholas has always held a special place in the hearts of Aberdonians and they have a loyal clientele.

“But there are always rumours of M&S consolidating into one location…

“The recommendation I’d give them, having spoken to their loyal clientele, and my own preference, is stick with St Nicholas.”

Why are there concerns about the shop’s future?

Earlier this year, the Our Union Street taskforce invited M&S chief executive Stuart Machin to a meeting on the fate of the Granite Mile store.

Offered the chance to refute mounting speculation it could be in jeopardy, the firm told us they “had no current announcements to make”.

In 2021, M&S announced an accelerated programme of closures, resulting in 68 across the UK.

