‘I’m striking for better pay – I work 60 hours a week over two jobs and still struggle’

A single mum-of-four participating in today’s school strikes has told how she works 60 hours a week over two jobs and still struggles to make ends meet.

Jennifer Buchan, who works as a Pupil Support Assistant (PSA) at Dales Park School in Aberdeenshire, says her pay is “atrocious” and “not good enough”.

She joined the picket line outside Peterhead Academy this morning alongside other staff fighting for better pay.

Last week, Unison – which represents more than 31,000 non-teaching staff – rejected a pay offer of between 6.05 and 9.59%.

According to the government body, the lowest-paid workers working 37 hours a week will see their salary increase from £20,933 to £22,939 in 2023/2024.

Mum speaks out in bid for better pay

Speaking to the PSAs from Dales Park School, it is clear turning up today was not an easy choice.

Single mum-of-four, Ms Buchan, told the The Press and Journal: “I was really apprehensive.

“We’re just torn because we do care about the children and the job we do but the pay is atrocious for what we do as a job. It’s not a good enough pay.

“Especially with the cost of living and all the things that have happened in the world, nothing seems to be happening with our pay to mirror what is really happening.

“It’s so difficult to do this because we really do care about the children, we really do.

“Cause you wouldn’t do this job if you didn’t.”

The Peterhead resident said she also works in a care home around 60 hours a week to ensure she can provide for her family.

“I’m a single parent you see, so I need another job to subsidise my wage,” she added.

A number of responsibilities

A group of staff from Anna Ritchie School, which is a special education school, were also at the picket line today.

Staff are required to carry out personal care, dispense medication, gastro feeding, manual handling and have specialist training.

They claim their wage doesn’t reflect their responsibilities, which at some times can be compared to those of a nurse or carer.

Pamela Bruce, who has been at the school for 16 years, also works three other jobs.

Speaking between honking horns, cheers and whistles, she said: “In my class alone there are very, very complex needs.

“You’re virtually lifting and hoisting all day long.”

‘It does get hard’

When asked what life looks like for her at the moment, the mum-of-three said: “Very bleak. I’m actually just on my own, I’ve only got one pay coming in.

“I do a few other jobs out with but you have to do that just to survive.

“I’m up early in the morning. I just get on with it.

“It’s just a way of life but it does get hard.”

Unison react to latest pay offer

Unison has said it cannot agree to a pay offer which will result in further cuts to its members jobs and the services they provide.

Johanna Baxter, head of local government for Unison Scotland, said: “Far from learning the lessons of last year’s dispute the situation has been worse this year, caused further delay to local government workers’ pay during a cost-of-living crises and created uncertainty for parents.”

Meanwhile, Cosla has said it is “good news” that fellow unions Unite and GMB have decided to suspend strike action.

Cosla’s Resources Spokesperson Councillor Katie Hagmann said on Thursday: “We have met every ask of our Trade Union colleagues throughout these negotiations and this best and final offer was made on the basis that strikes would be suspended.

“We absolutely value all our Local Government Workforce and throughout these negotiations Council Leaders have re-iterated the value we place on the Workforce and the work that they do.

“It is totally unacceptable that with such a significant offer on the table that our Trade Union colleagues are putting our communities and our young people through the turmoil of strikes.”