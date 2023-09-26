‘I’m striking for better pay – I work 60 hours a week over two jobs and still struggle’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘I’m striking for better pay – I work 60 hours a week over two jobs and still struggle’

School support stuff joined the picket line outside Peterhead Academy for the first day of strike action.

By Lottie Hood
Left to right: Susan Davidson, Jennifer Buchan and Stephanie Steele the picket line.
Image: JasperImage

A single mum-of-four participating in today’s school strikes has told how she works 60 hours a week over two jobs and still struggles to make ends meet.

Jennifer Buchan, who works as a Pupil Support Assistant (PSA) at Dales Park School in Aberdeenshire, says her pay is “atrocious” and “not good enough”.

She joined the picket line outside Peterhead Academy this morning alongside other staff fighting for better pay.

Last week, Unison – which represents more than 31,000 non-teaching staff – rejected a pay offer of between 6.05 and 9.59%.

According to the government body, the lowest-paid workers working 37 hours a week will see their salary increase from £20,933 to £22,939 in 2023/2024.

Mum speaks out in bid for better pay

Unison picket line at Peterhead Academy
The picket line outside Peterhead Academy on Tuesday morning. Image: Japerimage.

Speaking to the PSAs from Dales Park School, it is clear turning up today was not an easy choice.

Single mum-of-four, Ms Buchan, told the The Press and Journal: “I was really apprehensive.

“We’re just torn because we do care about the children and the job we do but the pay is atrocious for what we do as a job. It’s not a good enough pay.

“Especially with the cost of living and all the things that have happened in the world, nothing seems to be happening with our pay to mirror what is really happening.

“It’s so difficult to do this because we really do care about the children, we really do.

“Cause you wouldn’t do this job if you didn’t.”

The Peterhead resident said she also works in a care home around 60 hours a week to ensure she can provide for her family.

“I’m a single parent you see, so I need another job to subsidise my wage,” she added.

A number of responsibilities

A group of staff from Anna Ritchie School, which is a special education school, were also at the picket line today.

Staff are required to carry out personal care, dispense medication, gastro feeding, manual handling and have specialist training.

Pamela Bruce
Pamela Bruce at the picket line. Image: JasperImage

They claim their wage doesn’t reflect their responsibilities, which at some times can be compared to those of a nurse or carer.

Pamela Bruce, who has been at the school for 16 years, also works three other jobs.

Speaking between honking horns, cheers and whistles, she said: “In my class alone there are very, very complex needs.

“You’re virtually lifting and hoisting all day long.”

‘It does get hard’

Unison fair pay poster stuck on the back of a member's hoody
Unison members are fighting for a better pay offer from Cosla. Image: Jasperimage.

When asked what life looks like for her at the moment, the mum-of-three said: “Very bleak. I’m actually just on my own, I’ve only got one pay coming in.

“I do a few other jobs out with but you have to do that just to survive.

“I’m up early in the morning. I just get on with it.

“It’s just a way of life but it does get hard.”

Unison react to latest pay offer

Unison has said it cannot agree to a pay offer which will result in further cuts to its members jobs and the services they provide.

Johanna Baxter, head of local government for Unison Scotland, said: “Far from learning the lessons of last year’s dispute the situation has been worse this year, caused further delay to local government workers’ pay during a cost-of-living crises and created uncertainty for parents.”

Meanwhile, Cosla has said it is “good news” that fellow unions Unite and GMB have decided to suspend strike action.

Cosla’s Resources Spokesperson Councillor Katie Hagmann said on Thursday: “We have met every ask of our Trade Union colleagues throughout these negotiations and this best and final offer was made on the basis that strikes would be suspended.

“We absolutely value all our Local Government Workforce and throughout these negotiations Council Leaders have re-iterated the value we place on the Workforce and the work that they do.

“It is totally unacceptable that with such a significant offer on the table that our Trade Union colleagues are putting our communities and our young people through the turmoil of strikes.”

On the picket line with ‘underpaid and undervalued’ Aberdeenshire school staff ‘fighting for what’s right’

Conversation