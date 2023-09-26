Giant Aberdeen letters to move to Union Terrace Gardens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Giant Aberdeen letters to move to Union Terrace Gardens

Aberdeen Inspired has confirmed where the letters will move after a stint at South Harbour.

By Ellie Milne
Aberdeen letters on Castlegate.
The giant Aberdeen letters first appeared on Castlegate at the beginning of May. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Giant letters spelling out Aberdeen are on the move after spending the last four months at the Castlegate.

The bold selfie-friendly sign was installed in May to encourage more people to visit the Granite City.

They were designed to be moved to different locations with Broad Street and Pittodrie Stadium suggested as future spots.

Aberdeen Inspired has now confirmed the letters will soon move to their new home in Union Terrace Gardens.

Within the next few weeks, passers-by will be able to spot the characters when walking through the gardens and from Schoolhill, Union Street and Union Terrace.

Letters visit new South Harbour

Aberdeen letters pictured at Port of Aberdeen's South Harbour.
The Aberdeen letters pictured at the opening of South Harbour. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

The eye-catching sign was created by Aberdeen-based Luxous Group who included interactive technology in the design.

This means the letters can feature animated digital displays and change colour for different events.

Over the weekend, they were lit up in nautical blue and orange shades for the official opening of Port of Aberdeen’s South Harbour.

The sign was also temporarily relocated to the harbour on Friday just in time for The Princess Royal to visit.

Members of the public were also able to pose alongside the letters during an open day event on Sunday.

Will you be the first to spot the letters in Union Terrace Gardens?

Aberdeen letters at Castlegate
The letters were installed at Castlegate in May. Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

Ross Grant, Aberdeen Inspired project manager, said: “The Aberdeen letters will soon be moving from their recent placement at Aberdeen’s new South Harbour to Union Terrace Gardens where they are sure to complement the flora and foliage in the gardens as we move into autumn and winter.

“The letters will be a welcome addition to the newly finished city centre attraction, and on behalf of the city partners, we are delighted to bring them to such a central location.

“I’d encourage people to keep their eyes peeled over the next couple of weeks to see if they can be the first to spot the letters in their new location.

“They’ll be easily visible from Schoolhill, Union Street and Union Terrace so there will be plenty of opportunity to see them in their new location – we’d love to see pictures of #ABZletters in their new home on social media too.”

