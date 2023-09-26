Giant Aberdeen letters to move to Union Terrace Gardens

Giant letters spelling out Aberdeen are on the move after spending the last four months at the Castlegate.

The bold selfie-friendly sign was installed in May to encourage more people to visit the Granite City.

They were designed to be moved to different locations with Broad Street and Pittodrie Stadium suggested as future spots.

Aberdeen Inspired has now confirmed the letters will soon move to their new home in Union Terrace Gardens.

Within the next few weeks, passers-by will be able to spot the characters when walking through the gardens and from Schoolhill, Union Street and Union Terrace.

Letters visit new South Harbour

The eye-catching sign was created by Aberdeen-based Luxous Group who included interactive technology in the design.

This means the letters can feature animated digital displays and change colour for different events.

Over the weekend, they were lit up in nautical blue and orange shades for the official opening of Port of Aberdeen’s South Harbour.

The sign was also temporarily relocated to the harbour on Friday just in time for The Princess Royal to visit.

Members of the public were also able to pose alongside the letters during an open day event on Sunday.

Will you be the first to spot the letters in Union Terrace Gardens?

Ross Grant, Aberdeen Inspired project manager, said: “The Aberdeen letters will soon be moving from their recent placement at Aberdeen’s new South Harbour to Union Terrace Gardens where they are sure to complement the flora and foliage in the gardens as we move into autumn and winter.

“The letters will be a welcome addition to the newly finished city centre attraction, and on behalf of the city partners, we are delighted to bring them to such a central location.

“I’d encourage people to keep their eyes peeled over the next couple of weeks to see if they can be the first to spot the letters in their new location.

“They’ll be easily visible from Schoolhill, Union Street and Union Terrace so there will be plenty of opportunity to see them in their new location – we’d love to see pictures of #ABZletters in their new home on social media too.”