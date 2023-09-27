‘No criminality’ after claims women were chased in Aberdeen by men with knives

Police have confirmed there was ‘no criminality’ following claims three women were chased by men with knives in Aberdeen city centre.

A social media post from a parent claimed the worrying incident took place at 9pm at the staircase near M&S in the St Nicholas Centre.

Officers have since confirmed to The P&J that the incident had been reported and no further action will be taken following extensive inquiries.

A spokeswoman for police said: “Police received a report of young women being chased by men carrying knives in Aberdeen City Centre around 9pm on Monday September 25.

“Following extensive inquiries, it was established that no criminality had taken place, advice was provided to all concerned and no further police action taken.”

Calls for more police in Aberdeen city centre

It comes amid concerns around anti-social behaviour in Aberdeen city centre.

There have been a number of recent incidents, including a kiosk in Union Square being forced to close due to the behaviour of youths and teens being charged with a number of alleged attacks.

Aberdeen City Council elected member Jennifer Stewart said that while she is unaware of this particular incident, she has been calling for more police on patrol in the area.

She said: “The public tell me that they want police to be more visible – so that people can get back out on the high street.

“By that I mean Union Street and in Union Square.

“I answer to the public, and the public say they do not feel safe on Aberdeen’s streets in the city centre.”

Mrs Stewart recently raised concerns at the communities, housing and public protection committee.

She added: “I am in despair about Union Street.

“It is attracting the wrong sort of person. Union Street is like a cesspit at night.”

Police have been asked to comment on Mrs Stewart’s claims.