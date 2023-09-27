‘No criminality’ after claims women were chased in Aberdeen by men with knives

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘No criminality’ after claims women were chased in Aberdeen by men with knives

Police have investigated worrying claims posted on social media.

By Louise Glen
Buildings on Union Stree in Aberdeen city centre.
Union Street has become a 'cesspit' says a leading councillor. Image: Ben Hendry/ DC Thomson.

Police have confirmed there was ‘no criminality’ following claims three women were chased by men with knives in Aberdeen city centre.

A social media post from a parent claimed the worrying incident took place at 9pm at the staircase near M&S in the St Nicholas Centre.

Officers have since confirmed to The P&J that the incident had been reported and no further action will be taken following extensive inquiries.

A spokeswoman for police said: “Police received a report of young women being chased by men carrying knives in Aberdeen City Centre around 9pm on Monday September 25.

“Following extensive inquiries, it was established that no criminality had taken place, advice was provided to all concerned and no further police action taken.”

Calls for more police in Aberdeen city centre

It comes amid concerns around anti-social behaviour in Aberdeen city centre.

There have been a number of recent incidents, including a kiosk in Union Square being forced to close due to the behaviour of youths and teens being charged with a number of alleged attacks.

Aberdeen City Council elected member Jennifer Stewart said that while she is unaware of this particular incident, she has been calling for more police on patrol in the area.

She said: “The public tell me that they want police to be more visible – so that people can get back out on the high street.

“By that I mean Union Street and in Union Square.

“I answer to the public, and the public say they do not feel safe on Aberdeen’s streets in the city centre.”

Jennifer Stewart, pictured, is calling for a larger police presence in the city centre.
Jennifer Stewart is calling for a larger police presence in the city centre. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.

Mrs Stewart recently raised concerns at the communities, housing and public protection committee.

She added: “I am in despair about Union Street.

“It is attracting the wrong sort of person. Union Street is like a cesspit at night.”

Police have been asked to comment on Mrs Stewart’s claims.

