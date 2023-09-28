Aberdeenshire business that made Johnny Depp’s Finding Neverland headdress up for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeenshire business that made Johnny Depp’s Finding Neverland headdress up for sale

The owners of Native Arts Trading are retiring after 25 years.

By Chris Cromar
Johnny Depp in Finding Neverland, wearing Native American clothing.
Native Arts Trading made the headband for Johnny Depp in the 2004 movie Finding Neverland. Image: Native Arts Trading.

The Aberdeenshire business behind the headdress worn by Johnny Depp in hit film Finding Neverland is up for sale.

Barry and Sharon Holton have announced they are retiring from Native Arts Trading, which was founded in 1998.

The firm sells Native American jewellery, headdresses and weaponry plus beadwork, clothing, horse tack and regalia and is now on the market for £12,000.

Sharon is originally from Texas and is part Native American – her great-grandfather was a Cherokee – and David is from England but moved to Seattle at the age of eight.

The couple launched on the Isle of Man, before moving to Auchenblae in 2002.

Barry and Sharon Taylor sitting beside each other.
Barry and Sharon Holton started the business in 1998. Image: Native Arts Trading.
Native American dress (back and front).
One of the Native American dresses made by the business. Image: Native Arts Trading.

Barry told The P&J: “We decided to start the business ourselves and to be our own bosses, and that’s how it all kind of panned out from there.

“We started by buying in the pieces from the States, we started bringing in jewellery and some weaponry and headdresses, things like that.”

Couple founded business after being made redundant

“When we started it, we never expected to do a worldwide business, we expected it just to be Britain and possibly a little bit of Europe, but it was worldwide.”

When they moved location in 2002, the reach of the internet was still in its infancy, with there being less than 200,000 broadband users across the UK.

However, the growth of online was important for Native Arts Trading, as Mr Holton acknowledges: “As the internet got stronger, we got stronger as well.”

A headdress based on an old Blackfoot bonnet.
A headdress based on an old Blackfoot bonnet. Image: Native Arts Trading.

This meant that the pair no longer had to pay for adverts to promote their products, meaning that they could stop advertising in interior design magazines.

Their breakthrough came back in 2004, when they were contacted by production company Miramax to make costumes for Finding Neverland.

The movie – about Kirriemuir-born playwright J.M. Barrie’s relationship with his family who inspired him to write Peter Pan – featured Dustin Hoffman and Kate Winslet as well as Johnny Depp.

Earning $116.8 million dollars at the box office, it earned seven nominations at the 77th Academy Awards, winning Best Original Score and being nominated for Best Costume Design.

Historic Native American weapon.
This historic Native American weapon was made by the Aberdeenshire business for a departing US Navy commanding officer. Image: Native Arts Trading.

After this success, the couple decided to make all of their own costumes, with Mr Holton explaining: “From there on, that was it, we decided to stop buying so much stuff from the States, as far as the made-up pieces, and started making them ourselves.”

Boardwalk Empire

Since Finding Neverland, they have supplied pieces for TV shows including period drama Boardwalk Empire, starring Steve Buscemi.

Away from the big screen, they have supplied museums in the US and Native American Indian chiefs, plus collectors, the fashion industry, corporate businesses and interior designers.

Recently they were commissioned to recreate a headdress for a photographer in Montana.

Mr and Mrs Holton standing with their buffalo Tanka.
Mr and Mrs Holton own a pet buffalo called Tanka. Image: Native Arts Trading.

Mr Holton explained: “We spend a lot of time researching a piece before we actually do it, to make sure we get it right and we get the right energy within the piece as well.”

Despite being worlds apart, the business owner was told by a spiritual leader who looks after the gravesides of native people that “us Native Americans have a lot in common with Scottish people”.

Reasons include being forced off their native lands, just like Highlanders were during the Highland clearances, as well as many Native Americans having Scottish ancestry.

Summing up his 25 years of running Native Arts Trading, Mr Holton said: “It’s been rather interesting, because you meet so many different characters along the way.”

Conversation