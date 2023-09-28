Royal Regiment of Scotland granted Freedom of Aberdeenshire – with weekend of celebrations planned

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Royal Regiment of Scotland granted Freedom of Aberdeenshire – with weekend of celebrations planned

Celebrations estimated to cost around £30,000 will take place in May.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
Members of 2 SCOTS, The Royal Highland Fusiliers, 2nd Battalion The Royal Regiment of Scotland, The Queens Guard based at Ballater. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Members of 2 SCOTS, The Royal Highland Fusiliers, 2nd Battalion The Royal Regiment of Scotland, The Queens Guard based at Ballater. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Streets will be awash with tartan as Royal Regiment of Scotland (Scots) soldiers stage a massive march to celebrate being granted the Freedom of Aberdeenshire.

This is the first time the council has used its power to grant such an honour, and the status will give soldiers the ceremonial right to parade through the region’s streets with colours.

A special weekend of events is expected to be held next May to celebrate the occasion –  estimated to cost around £30,000.

King Charles inspects Balaklava Company, 5th Battalion, The Royal Regiment of Scotland, at the gates of Balmoral. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Activities would start in the north of the region, before the regiment would move on to smaller public events in central and south Aberdeenshire.

The celebrations will include a procession and presentation, followed by a community event and a civic dinner to be hosted by Aberdeenshire provost councillor Judy Whyte.

However, the local authority will look to gain sponsorship to help raise cash for the weekend of events.

Freedom status ‘sends clear message of support’

The matter was discussed at a meeting today.

Council leader Gillian Owen said this would be an “opportunity to demonstrate the gratitude of the citizens of Aberdeenshire to the Scots regiment for their dedication, support and bravery”.

The Tory added: “It will further cement our strong links and send a clear message of support.”

Members of 2 SCOTS, The Royal Highland Fusiliers, 2nd Battalion The Royal Regiment of Scotland, The Queens Guard attend the Ballater Highland Games. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The SNP’s Gwyneth Petrie also backed the proposal but asked for reassurance that the council will keep the celebratory events at a “manageable” cost if sponsors don’t come forward.

She said: “We have a number of serving personnel, families and veterans living throughout our communities.

“It is vital we show our support for the work of the armed forces.”

After getting unanimous support from the chamber, Provost Whyte said she was looking forward to making arrangements for the celebrations.

Do Scots have freedom anywhere else?

The Royal Regiment of Scotland (Scots) was formed in 2006 when all the historical regiments, including the Gordon Highlanders and Black Watch, were merged into one.

Balaklava Company, 5 Battalion The Royal Regiment of Scotland outside Crathie Kirk, Balmoral. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

More than 16 local authorities across the country have already granted the Scots freedom of their areas.

These include the Highland, Stirling, South Lanarkshire, North Lanarkshire, and Dumfries and Galloway councils.

The Gordon Highlanders previously had freedom of the Grampian region back in 1980 as well as the Gordon and Banff & Buchan districts.

Soldiers were also granted freedom of Banchory in 1938 and Huntly in 1966.

You can learn more about the Royal Regiment of Scotland here:

The Royal Regiment of Scotland: A history of Scotland’s super regiment

