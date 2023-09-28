Royal Regiment of Scotland granted Freedom of Aberdeenshire – with weekend of celebrations planned

Streets will be awash with tartan as Royal Regiment of Scotland (Scots) soldiers stage a massive march to celebrate being granted the Freedom of Aberdeenshire.

This is the first time the council has used its power to grant such an honour, and the status will give soldiers the ceremonial right to parade through the region’s streets with colours.

A special weekend of events is expected to be held next May to celebrate the occasion – estimated to cost around £30,000.

Activities would start in the north of the region, before the regiment would move on to smaller public events in central and south Aberdeenshire.

The celebrations will include a procession and presentation, followed by a community event and a civic dinner to be hosted by Aberdeenshire provost councillor Judy Whyte.

However, the local authority will look to gain sponsorship to help raise cash for the weekend of events.

Freedom status ‘sends clear message of support’

The matter was discussed at a meeting today.

Council leader Gillian Owen said this would be an “opportunity to demonstrate the gratitude of the citizens of Aberdeenshire to the Scots regiment for their dedication, support and bravery”.

The Tory added: “It will further cement our strong links and send a clear message of support.”

The SNP’s Gwyneth Petrie also backed the proposal but asked for reassurance that the council will keep the celebratory events at a “manageable” cost if sponsors don’t come forward.

She said: “We have a number of serving personnel, families and veterans living throughout our communities.

“It is vital we show our support for the work of the armed forces.”

After getting unanimous support from the chamber, Provost Whyte said she was looking forward to making arrangements for the celebrations.

Do Scots have freedom anywhere else?

The Royal Regiment of Scotland (Scots) was formed in 2006 when all the historical regiments, including the Gordon Highlanders and Black Watch, were merged into one.

More than 16 local authorities across the country have already granted the Scots freedom of their areas.

These include the Highland, Stirling, South Lanarkshire, North Lanarkshire, and Dumfries and Galloway councils.

The Gordon Highlanders previously had freedom of the Grampian region back in 1980 as well as the Gordon and Banff & Buchan districts.

Soldiers were also granted freedom of Banchory in 1938 and Huntly in 1966.

