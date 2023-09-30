Exclusive: Police to help train Union Square security guards as youths run riot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Exclusive: Police to help train Union Square security guards as youths run riot

The Aberdeen shopping centre is said to be a hotspot for youngsters hell-bent on causing trouble.

By Denny Andonova
Union Square has been the repeated scene of antisocial behaviour over the past few months. Image: Cameron Roy/ DC Thomson.

Overwhelmed security staff at Union Square could soon be given specialist training on how to deal with unruly youths causing trouble.

Police told us they would play a role in arranging training sessions, designed to “upskill” the workforce amid mounting concerns about antisocial behaviour at the shopping centre.

Senior officers are also working closely with Union Square management to equip businesses with the “right tools” to handle youngsters hellbent on wreaking havoc.

It comes after a whistleblower revealed that working there “feels like going to war”.

In an exclusive interview with us, the whistleblower shared his misery at the hands of youths. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson.

What’s going on at Union Square?

The insider claimed staff are under a “constant threat of violence”, with the situation coming to a “crisis point” during the school holidays.

Nespresso was even forced to flee after employees claimed they were often spat at and subjected to sexual comments.

And one particular concern was troublemakers are specifically targeting the mall as security guards are not allowed to “lay a hand” on them.

The dog was hoped to resolve disruptive behaviour at Union Square. Image: DC Thomson.

A spokeswoman for Union Square, however, insists they have “responded to increased needs when necessary”.

‘Mayhem-causing youths should be held accountable’

The issue of antisocial behaviour was raised again with police earlier this month.

Council chiefs shared concerns that mobbing youths are becoming a deterrent for residents and cruise ship tourists visiting Union Square and the city centre.

Elderly and vulnerable people are also said to be “reluctant” to approach these areas.

The Evening Express front page on July 5 2023 revealed Nespresso blamed unruly gangs of youths for the closure of its Union Square stall.

Former city centre masterplan chief Marie Boulton reckons one of the problems hindering efforts to tackle the issue is that “the rules are on the side of the offender”.

And she fears more businesses could decide to seek their fortune somewhere else if the situation is not rectified.

‘They are threatening viability of businesses’

Highlighting that Aberdeen is “one of the safest cities in the UK”, Mrs Boulton said it is “imperative” that those causing trouble are held accountable for their actions.

Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

She added: “The sad reality is that if these groups make places feel unsafe for people to visit, they are threatening the viability of businesses.

“And it is in no one’s interest to see businesses leave our city.

“It is imperative that we act to resolve any issues and reassure residents that Aberdeen is a safe city.”

How is antisocial behaviour in Union Square being tackled?

Aberdeen City Centre Safety Group, a taskforce assembled to make the area more welcoming, have been working with police to find a solution to the problem.

This includes giving traders advice on how to deal with rowdy youths while waiting for officers to arrive.

Inspector Darren Bruce says police are working hard to ensure Aberdeen is a safe space for all.

They have also been given free access to an Alert! system, aimed to help identify hotspots for antisocial behaviour in Aberdeen.

Meanwhile, security staff at Union Square could soon receive additional training on how to “de-escalate” situations with youths.

Chief Inspector Darren Bruce said work is ongoing, but claimed the number of incidents is already reducing.

And the Union Square spokeswoman said they are working with a “highly reputable” security partner to bring “first-class” safety procedures to the shopping centre.

antisocial behaviour Aberdeen
Police officers patrol Aberdeen city centre. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.

Have you experienced antisocial behaviour in Union Square? Let us know in our comments section below

‘Ongoing analysis will help understand the issues’

Ch Insp Bruce added: “The Aberdeen City Centre Safety Group is continuing to engage with businesses on different ways we can work together to tackle youth antisocial behaviour.

“This includes introducing new ways of reporting youth annoyance using the Alert!, and this data feeds our ongoing analysis to understand the issues businesses are facing.

“The group is also working to identify suitable training providers that could deliver training to security staff, including techniques on de-escalating situations with youths.”

Union Square has become a hotspot for youths causing trouble. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

City centre spokesman for the council’s SNP and Liberal Democrat ruling group, Michael Hutchison, added: “Like every busy city centre, there is a need for police and security guards.

“It’s welcome that businesses and police are working together to improve the training that is available.”

Read more:

Exclusive: The ‘hellish’ Union Square ‘party rooms’ where teens drink and have underage sex

Conversation