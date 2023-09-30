Exclusive: Police to help train Union Square security guards as youths run riot

Overwhelmed security staff at Union Square could soon be given specialist training on how to deal with unruly youths causing trouble.

Police told us they would play a role in arranging training sessions, designed to “upskill” the workforce amid mounting concerns about antisocial behaviour at the shopping centre.

Senior officers are also working closely with Union Square management to equip businesses with the “right tools” to handle youngsters hellbent on wreaking havoc.

It comes after a whistleblower revealed that working there “feels like going to war”.

What’s going on at Union Square?

The insider claimed staff are under a “constant threat of violence”, with the situation coming to a “crisis point” during the school holidays.

Nespresso was even forced to flee after employees claimed they were often spat at and subjected to sexual comments.

And one particular concern was troublemakers are specifically targeting the mall as security guards are not allowed to “lay a hand” on them.

A spokeswoman for Union Square, however, insists they have “responded to increased needs when necessary”.

‘Mayhem-causing youths should be held accountable’

The issue of antisocial behaviour was raised again with police earlier this month.

Council chiefs shared concerns that mobbing youths are becoming a deterrent for residents and cruise ship tourists visiting Union Square and the city centre.

Elderly and vulnerable people are also said to be “reluctant” to approach these areas.

Former city centre masterplan chief Marie Boulton reckons one of the problems hindering efforts to tackle the issue is that “the rules are on the side of the offender”.

And she fears more businesses could decide to seek their fortune somewhere else if the situation is not rectified.

‘They are threatening viability of businesses’

Highlighting that Aberdeen is “one of the safest cities in the UK”, Mrs Boulton said it is “imperative” that those causing trouble are held accountable for their actions.

She added: “The sad reality is that if these groups make places feel unsafe for people to visit, they are threatening the viability of businesses.

“And it is in no one’s interest to see businesses leave our city.

“It is imperative that we act to resolve any issues and reassure residents that Aberdeen is a safe city.”

How is antisocial behaviour in Union Square being tackled?

Aberdeen City Centre Safety Group, a taskforce assembled to make the area more welcoming, have been working with police to find a solution to the problem.

This includes giving traders advice on how to deal with rowdy youths while waiting for officers to arrive.

They have also been given free access to an Alert! system, aimed to help identify hotspots for antisocial behaviour in Aberdeen.

Meanwhile, security staff at Union Square could soon receive additional training on how to “de-escalate” situations with youths.

Chief Inspector Darren Bruce said work is ongoing, but claimed the number of incidents is already reducing.

And the Union Square spokeswoman said they are working with a “highly reputable” security partner to bring “first-class” safety procedures to the shopping centre.

‘Ongoing analysis will help understand the issues’

Ch Insp Bruce added: “The Aberdeen City Centre Safety Group is continuing to engage with businesses on different ways we can work together to tackle youth antisocial behaviour.

“This includes introducing new ways of reporting youth annoyance using the Alert!, and this data feeds our ongoing analysis to understand the issues businesses are facing.

“The group is also working to identify suitable training providers that could deliver training to security staff, including techniques on de-escalating situations with youths.”

City centre spokesman for the council’s SNP and Liberal Democrat ruling group, Michael Hutchison, added: “Like every busy city centre, there is a need for police and security guards.

“It’s welcome that businesses and police are working together to improve the training that is available.”

