Police looking for missing Aberdeen teen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Police looking for missing Aberdeen teen

He was last seen on Monday.

By Bailey Moreton
Missing Oliver Johnson.
Oliver Johnson went missing on Monday. Image: Police Scotland.

Police are asking the public for information to help find an Aberdeen teen who has been reported missing.

Oliver Johnson, 15, is from the Cults area of Aberdeen and was last seen at 2pm on Monday September 25.

Johnson is described as being 5ft 8ins, of average build, with very short brown hair. He may be wearing a dark navy blue puffer jacket, dark black jogging bottoms and grey/orange trainers.

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call police by dialing 101 and quoting reference MPR8756210923.

A police statement added: “If Oliver sees this, we’d like to reassure him he isn’t in any trouble, and we would like to know he is safe.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Amelia Topa with her parents. Image: Cancer Research.
Aberdeenshire girl, five, in remission from leukemia becomes face of Cancer Research
Police at the scene of the incident at GPH Builders Merchants in Stonehaven. Image: DC Thomson
Man in court accused of killing 'doting' Inverurie dad
Johnny Depp in Finding Neverland, wearing Native American clothing.
Aberdeenshire business that made Johnny Depp's Finding Neverland headdress up for sale
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Drink-driving student blamed strong mouthwash for being three-times the limit
l-r Bank of England agent for Scotland Will Dowson, IoD Aberdeen and Grampian chairwoman Sarah Downs; Africulture Network chairwoman Mavis Anagboso, Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey; RGU principal and vice-chancellor Steve Olivier and RGU energy transition director Paul de Leeuw.
Aberdeen audience hears from UK's monetary policy chief
Members of 2 SCOTS, The Royal Highland Fusiliers, 2nd Battalion The Royal Regiment of Scotland, The Queens Guard based at Ballater. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Royal Regiment of Scotland granted Freedom of Aberdeenshire - with weekend of celebrations planned
Cameron Robertson in a hospital bed in New York after being shot at by gunmen.
Aberdeen dad 'lucky to be alive' after being shot twice while on holiday in…
A picture of someone injecting into an arm and a headshot of Fraser Hoggan, the chief exec of Alcohol & Drugs Action
Drug consumption room may not work in Aberdeen, says leading support service
Stonehaven domestic abuser Iain Bell. Image: Facebook
'I am going to make sure you burn': Stonehaven man threatened to set fire…
Aberdeen Crolla's owner Carol Cordiner
Aberdeen's Crolla's owner talks REOPENING and public response to August closure — which had…

Conversation