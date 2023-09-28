Police looking for missing Aberdeen teen

Police are asking the public for information to help find an Aberdeen teen who has been reported missing.

Oliver Johnson, 15, is from the Cults area of Aberdeen and was last seen at 2pm on Monday September 25.

Johnson is described as being 5ft 8ins, of average build, with very short brown hair. He may be wearing a dark navy blue puffer jacket, dark black jogging bottoms and grey/orange trainers.

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call police by dialing 101 and quoting reference MPR8756210923.

A police statement added: “If Oliver sees this, we’d like to reassure him he isn’t in any trouble, and we would like to know he is safe.”