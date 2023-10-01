Cruel teen urged ex to kill herself and mocked father’s death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cruel teen urged ex to kill herself and mocked father’s death

Matthew Leys tormented the woman over period of almost two weeks when their relationship soured.

By Danny McKay
Matthew Leys appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
A callous teen urged his ex-girlfriend to kill herself and mocked her father’s death.

Matthew Leys tormented the woman over a period of almost two weeks when their relationship soured.

The 19-year-old, who cheated on his partner after finding out she was pregnant, branded her a “fat mess” and made cruel comments about her late father.

Fiscal depute Georgia Laird told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the behaviour occurred between March 1 and 13 this year at addresses in Aberdeen and elsewhere.

She said that at the beginning of March 2022, the woman found out she was pregnant, with Leys’ child.

Ms Laird said: “In the weeks that followed, the complainer received information that the accused was cheating on her and the relationship ended.

“The accused admitted to the complainer that he had been unfaithful and made attempts to rekindle but things weren’t the same.”

‘Build up of fluids on his face’

On one occasion, an argument broke out and Leys became verbally abusive, calling the woman a “fat mess” and a “fat s***”.

Tragically, in December, the woman’s father passed away.

Disturbingly, Leys then used this to make cruel comments to the woman, laughing about the situation.

During a phone call in March this year, Leys said “go be with your dad”, and “your dad would be ashamed of you, go kill yourself”.

The callous comments left the woman “distraught”.

Leys also made vile threats to “publicly shame” her.

On March 10, Leys repeatedly phoned the woman while she was on a night out with friends and again made comments about her father.

He also threatened to smash windows at her property.

On another occasion, Leys struggled with the woman and tried to grab her mobile phone before following her to her car as she tried to leave.

Leys continued to make threats and kicked one of the car doors.

‘This sort of behaviour is utterly unacceptable’

Ms Laird said Leys had a “build up of fluids on his face”, adding: “He proceeded to wipe this off across the face and mouth of the complainer.”

Leys also harmed himself and sent the woman a picture with the caption “all your fault”.

Leys, of Kirkhill Road, Aberdeen, pled guilty to engaging in a course of behaviour which was abusive of his ex-partner.

Defence agent Kevin Longino said the offence was a “combination of immaturity and his underlying health problems at the time”.

He explained Leys had suffered “fairly significant psychiatric health problems” over the last year.

Mr Longino said: “He fully appreciates this sort of behaviour is utterly unacceptable.

“The trigger seems to be disagreement over the pregnancy.”

Sheriff Rhona Wark deferred sentence for six months for Leys to be of good behaviour.

