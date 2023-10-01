Cruel teen urged ex to kill herself and mocked father’s death

A callous teen urged his ex-girlfriend to kill herself and mocked her father’s death.

Matthew Leys tormented the woman over a period of almost two weeks when their relationship soured.

The 19-year-old, who cheated on his partner after finding out she was pregnant, branded her a “fat mess” and made cruel comments about her late father.

Fiscal depute Georgia Laird told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the behaviour occurred between March 1 and 13 this year at addresses in Aberdeen and elsewhere.

She said that at the beginning of March 2022, the woman found out she was pregnant, with Leys’ child.

Ms Laird said: “In the weeks that followed, the complainer received information that the accused was cheating on her and the relationship ended.

“The accused admitted to the complainer that he had been unfaithful and made attempts to rekindle but things weren’t the same.”

‘Build up of fluids on his face’

On one occasion, an argument broke out and Leys became verbally abusive, calling the woman a “fat mess” and a “fat s***”.

Tragically, in December, the woman’s father passed away.

Disturbingly, Leys then used this to make cruel comments to the woman, laughing about the situation.

During a phone call in March this year, Leys said “go be with your dad”, and “your dad would be ashamed of you, go kill yourself”.

The callous comments left the woman “distraught”.

Leys also made vile threats to “publicly shame” her.

On March 10, Leys repeatedly phoned the woman while she was on a night out with friends and again made comments about her father.

He also threatened to smash windows at her property.

On another occasion, Leys struggled with the woman and tried to grab her mobile phone before following her to her car as she tried to leave.

Leys continued to make threats and kicked one of the car doors.

‘This sort of behaviour is utterly unacceptable’

Ms Laird said Leys had a “build up of fluids on his face”, adding: “He proceeded to wipe this off across the face and mouth of the complainer.”

Leys also harmed himself and sent the woman a picture with the caption “all your fault”.

Leys, of Kirkhill Road, Aberdeen, pled guilty to engaging in a course of behaviour which was abusive of his ex-partner.

Defence agent Kevin Longino said the offence was a “combination of immaturity and his underlying health problems at the time”.

He explained Leys had suffered “fairly significant psychiatric health problems” over the last year.

Mr Longino said: “He fully appreciates this sort of behaviour is utterly unacceptable.

“The trigger seems to be disagreement over the pregnancy.”

Sheriff Rhona Wark deferred sentence for six months for Leys to be of good behaviour.

