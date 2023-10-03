Police hunt suspects after three men in balaclavas raid Stonehaven shop

Police are looking for three suspects in a Stonehaven break-in, who made off with a four-figure sum of cash.

The break-in happened at around 11.15pm on Monday, October 2, when an alarm was activated at a shop in the Redcloak Drive area of Stonehaven.

When police arrived on the scene, they found evidence of forced entry.

Men wore dark clothing and balaclavas

Three men were spotted, all medium build and wearing dark clothing, black work boots, balaclavas and gloves. One wielded a crowbar and another a screwdriver.

Two of the men went into the building while one stood outside. All three then left with the cash.

Detective Sergeant Chris Wilson said: “Our inquiries are continuing to trace the three suspects seen at the time of this incident.

“We believe they left in a vehicle and we are keen to gather information relating to any vehicle seen parked in the area that appeared suspicious.

Appeal for dash-cam footage

“In addition, if you were driving in the area and have dash-cam footage then please make contact with officers. Likewise, if you have private CCTV that could assist with our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 101, quoting incident number 4316 of Monday, October 2.