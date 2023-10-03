Police hunt suspects after three men in balaclavas raid Stonehaven shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Police hunt suspects after three men in balaclavas raid Stonehaven shop

Appeal for witnesses of Stonehaven break-in after trio made off with a four-figure sum of cash

By Bailey Moreton
Police officer dressed in his uniform. Police are investigating the death of a woman in Oban,
Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the break-in to come forward.

Police are looking for three suspects in a Stonehaven break-in, who made off with a four-figure sum of cash.

The break-in happened at around 11.15pm on Monday, October 2, when an alarm was activated at a shop in the Redcloak Drive area of Stonehaven.

When police arrived on the scene, they found evidence of forced entry.

Men wore dark clothing and balaclavas

Three men were spotted, all medium build and wearing dark clothing, black work boots, balaclavas and gloves. One wielded a crowbar and another a screwdriver.

Two of the men went into the building while one stood outside. All three then left with the cash.

Detective Sergeant Chris Wilson said: “Our inquiries are continuing to trace the three suspects seen at the time of this incident.

“We believe they left in a vehicle and we are keen to gather information relating to any vehicle seen parked in the area that appeared suspicious.

Appeal for dash-cam footage

“In addition, if you were driving in the area and have dash-cam footage then please make contact with officers. Likewise, if you have private CCTV that could assist with our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 101, quoting incident number 4316 of Monday, October 2.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Avril Bruce has opened up about her journey to quit smoking. Image: Avril Bruce.
'I smoked 40 cigarettes a day': Banff woman shares her remarkable journey to quitting
MHA managing partner and chairman Rakesh Shaunak, third from the left, with four of Meston Reid's partners.
Aberdeen accountancy firm Meston Reid merges into larger group
A dish from Tarragon by Graham Mitchell, which is hosting events as part of the Provenance Festival.
Provenance Festival: Here are some of the food and drink events running this week...
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Sandra Harper has been convicted of historic child abuse Picture shows; Former foster carer Sandra Harper. Peterhead/outside Peterhead Sheriff Court. Bryan Rutherford/DCT Media Date; Unknown
Abusive foster mum rubbed boy's face in urine, forced girl to eat vomit and…
Paul Jessiman, who is dubbed 'Deliveroo of cannabis cookies'
Drug runner dubbed the 'Deliveroo of cannabis cookies' given unpaid work
Westhill Shopping Centre car park entrance. Potholes and car on the road.
Westhill Shopping Centre car park to be repaired as residents complain over shocking number…
An artist impression of one of the proposed holiday chalets near Huntly. Image: John Wink Design
'Unique' chance to holiday with your horse as farmer lodges plans for 'equestrian retreat'…
Company chairman Tom Bruce-Jones along with King Charles on a tour inside the sawmill talking with site manager Duncan Cassie. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
King Charles dons high-vis jacket and hard hat as he tours sawmill in Aboyne
Outline business case for new green freeport in the north.
Green freeport promise of 10,000 jobs and £3 billion boost to Highlands
Stephanie Reid with a picture of her baby Alisha Grace who died before childbirth.
Aberdeen mum suing NHS Grampian after 'hospital refused to give her baby's ashes for…

Conversation