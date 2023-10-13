Calls for CCTV in Stonehaven as shop owners on alert after crowbar raids

Stonehaven shop owners are on alert after multiple break-ins in the Aberdeenshire town.

Jamie Russo, the owner of the Redcloak Fish Bar on Recloak Drive, dodged a break-in when three balaclava-clad raiders broke into the Co-op next door.

They were seen wearing dark clothes and one was spotted carrying a crowbar before they made off with thousands of pounds.

According to the police, enquiries into the break-in are ongoing and a spokesperson for Co-op joined the calls asking anyone with information to come forward.

Does Stonehaven need CCTV?

Stonehaven and Lower Deeside Councillor Dawn Black added: “It is disturbing to hear about the spate of actual and attempted break-ins to businesses in the town in recent weeks.

“I am sure the police are taking the situation seriously and looking into all reports to find the culprits.

“This strengthens the case for CCTV in Stonehaven to deter such actions and to assist the police in their detection of crimes committed.”

Carron fish bar also broken into with crowbar

Lorraine Watson, owner of The Carron Fish Bar echoed calls for CCTV.

The Carron was broken into back in September while Mrs Watson and her husband Charles were on holiday in Italy. The CCTV footage captured on the scene showed one man broke in through a window while another stood watch.

Once inside, the man used a crowbar to lever the safe off the counter and raided the till, making off with £1,600 all told — likely costing Watson closer to £5,000 after factoring in the fact The Carron had to close the following day.

Stonehaven security precautions

Since the break-in Mrs Watson has added bars to the back alleyway and the window, and plans to add automated spotlights that turn on when sensors detect movement in the hopes of putting off would-be thieves.

She also installed CCTV in her own backyard and a front door camera at her home in the last couple of years.

Stonehaven a lovely community

Mrs Watson said: “I still love living in Stonehaven. Would I rather live anywhere else? Never. It’s a lovely community and everybody knows everybody and everybody’s willing to support one another, it’s just a shame.”

Redcloak chipper owner, Jamie Russo, has an alarm system and CCTV cameras and now makes sure everything is under lock and key. But he worries that would not deter any would-be criminals.

He said: “If these guys want to get in, they find a way.

“It’s worrying in a town like Stonehaven, you don’t really expect it. But when it’s happening so frequently — or well couple of times in that last couple of weeks. It is worrying.”