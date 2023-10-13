Calls for CCTV in Stonehaven as shop owners on alert after crowbar raids

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Calls for CCTV in Stonehaven as shop owners on alert after crowbar raids

Fish bar bosses taking more precautions following break-ins at separate locations in the Aberdeenshire town.

By Bailey Moreton
Jamie Russo. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Jamie Russo. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Stonehaven shop owners are on alert after multiple break-ins in the Aberdeenshire town.

Jamie Russo, the owner of the Redcloak Fish Bar on Recloak Drive, dodged a break-in  when three balaclava-clad raiders broke into the Co-op next door.

They were seen wearing dark clothes and one was spotted carrying a crowbar before they made off with thousands of pounds.

According to the police, enquiries into the break-in are ongoing and a spokesperson for Co-op joined the calls asking anyone with information to come forward.

The Co-op on Redcloak Drive in Stonehaven was broken into.

Does Stonehaven need CCTV?

Stonehaven and Lower Deeside Councillor Dawn Black added: “It is disturbing to hear about the spate of actual and attempted break-ins to businesses in the town in recent weeks.

“I am sure the police are taking the situation seriously and looking into all reports to find the culprits.

“This strengthens the case for CCTV in Stonehaven to deter such actions and to assist the police in their detection of crimes committed.”

Carron fish bar also broken into with crowbar

Lorraine Watson, owner of The Carron Fish Bar echoed calls for CCTV.

The Carron was broken into back in September while Mrs Watson and her husband Charles were on holiday in Italy. The CCTV footage captured on the scene showed one man broke in through a window while another stood watch.

Once inside, the man used a crowbar to lever the safe off the counter and raided the till, making off with £1,600 all told — likely costing Watson closer to £5,000 after factoring in the fact The Carron had to close the following day.

Carron Fish Bar and Bucket and Spade owners Lorraine and Charlie Watson. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

Stonehaven security precautions

Since the break-in Mrs Watson has added bars to the back alleyway and the window, and plans to add automated spotlights that turn on when sensors detect movement in the hopes of putting off would-be thieves.

She also installed CCTV in her own backyard and a front door camera at her home in the last couple of years.

Stonehaven shop say owners are not used to hearing about crime in the town. Shutterstock

Stonehaven a lovely community

Mrs Watson said: “I still love living in Stonehaven. Would I rather live anywhere else? Never. It’s a lovely community and everybody knows everybody and everybody’s willing to support one another, it’s just a shame.”

Redcloak chipper owner, Jamie Russo, has an alarm system and CCTV cameras and now makes sure everything is under lock and key. But he worries that would not deter any would-be criminals.

He said: “If these guys want to get in, they find a way.

“It’s worrying in a town like Stonehaven, you don’t really expect it. But when it’s happening so frequently — or well couple of times in that last couple of weeks. It is worrying.”

Stonehaven chipper handed out ‘around 750 free kids’ meals’ during summer holidays, reveals 22-year-old owner

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

The fence was put up around a patch of land behind homes at Craigden. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson
Controversial Craigden fencing to be torn down after failed appeal
Funeral hearse of Adam Lawson.
Adam's final run: Parents of son killed in crash "overwhelmed" at response to funeral
Drug dealers Scott Fitzgerald, left, and Lewis McGrath. Image: Police Scotland
Men jailed after Organised Crime Taskforce smash Aberdeen and Glasgow drug operation
Michael Robinson admitted taking a BMW and driving it while disqualified and under the influence of alcohol. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Man drove off with BMW after finding keys in street - then tried to…
Craig Revel Horwood is starring in The Wizard of Oz.
Strictly's Craig Revel Horwood to return to Aberdeen as star of Wizard of Oz…
The outside of the Hatton Mill Inn, an old shuttered pub in Aberdeenshire that is now up for sale.
Hatton Mill Inn: Shuttered village pub hits the market
Urgent measures need to be put into place to tackle the restoration of the spring salmon along the River Dee. Supplied by River Dee Date; Unknown
Project launched to protect salmon on the River Dee for the next 20 years
Morrison Construction has been trusted to change the face of Union Street, as the firm is named as the main contractor on the new market project. Image: Halliday Fraser Munro
Aberdeen Market: Morrison Construction chosen to build £50m Union Street saviour
Police officer standing next to motorcycle.
Video: Altercation between van driver and motorcyclist on busy Aberdeen street
3
The Lemon Tree venue in Aberdeen
'Still hope' for £8.3 million Lemon Tree refurbishment

Conversation