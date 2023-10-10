Stonehaven street blocked off after stolen vehicle involved in smash

A 21-year-old man has been arrested after a stolen van smashed into cars on a Stonehaven street.

The incident, which took place at 6.30am this morning on Allardice Street, and is now the subject of a police investigation.

No one was injured.

Parts of the Stonehaven street were cordoned off this morning for police to carry out investigations.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 6.30am on Tuesday October 10, a van, earlier stolen from an address in Aberdeen, collided with two parked vehicles in Allaradice Street in Stonehaven.

“No one was injured and the driver, a 21-year-old man, has been arrested in connection.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”