Dogs could be banned from Aberdeen University – in case they scare students

The university said that having canines on campus can cause allergies, distress and zoophobia.

By Chris Cromar
Dogs like this Westie could soon be banned from Aberdeen University. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson
Dogs like this Westie could soon be banned from Aberdeen University. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

All “non-essential” dogs could be banned from Aberdeen University – in case they frighten zoophobic students.

Bosses have launched talks over the potential rule change, saying the pets have been known to cause trips and falls as people scramble to leave buildings during fire drills.

A working group was set up earlier this year to look into the matter, with the university warning that people bringing their four-legged friends to campus can cause allergies and distress.

Chiefs said they could alarm people with zoophobia, which is a fear of animals.

Therapy pets would still be allowed if a ban is implemented. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

But under the proposals, guide dogs, therapy pets and working animals would not be affected by the ban.

The university, which has campuses in both Old Aberdeen and Foresterhill, had plans to institute a similar ban in 2018, but backtracked after pushback from staff.

In the same year, Stirling University banned dogs from all of its buildings.

Josh Pizzuto-Pomaco sitting at table with people in background.
Josh Pizzuto-Pomaco said that students have had a “mixed reaction” to the consultation. Image: The Gaudie.

Is Aberdeen University dog ban a ‘bit over the top’?

Josh Pizzuto-Pomaco, who is editor of Aberdeen University student newspaper The Gaudie, which broke the story.

Josh said students have had a “mixed reaction” to the consultation.

He added: “Many have said they appreciate the presence of pets on campus, while some, primarily those with allergies or fear of animals, have welcomed potential changes.

“However, the vast majority of students we talked to said that an outright ban of non-essential animals is a bit over the top.

“I think the reaction of staff, a number of whom bring in dogs onto campus and into their offices, will be much more negative than that of students.

“Ultimately, this is a policy aimed at them, despite the impact it may have on the classroom environment.”

‘Our policy aims to ensure that all voices are represented’

An Aberdeen University spokeswoman said: “The university is currently consulting on an ‘animals on campus’ policy to ensure everyone can feel safe and comfortable on our campuses.

“We know that animals bring therapeutic benefits to many, but for others can cause issues with allergies or distress.

“Our policy aims to ensure that all voices are represented and that appropriate standards of animal welfare are in place when animals are on our campuses.”

Aberdeen University to charge families to attend graduation ceremonies

Conversation